Most Catches in Test History: Steve Smith Equals Rahul Dravid, Rises to Second Spot During 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

The stand-in Australia skipper Steve Smith has equaled the former Indian batter Rahul Dravid to pouch the second-most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in the history of Tests. He has achieved the feat in the ongoing Ashes 2025 2nd Test in Brisbane, with the catch of the English seamer Brydon Carse.

Former England captain Joe Root is placed at the top of the table, grabbing 213 catches in 160 matches. Dravid is just behind Root, with 210 grabs in 164 fixtures. But Smith has touched the milestone in just 121 matches and is also in line to eclipse the batter.

Besides these three names, the list also features some of the legendary players, including Ricky Ponting, Alastair Cook, and Brian Lara. Notably, the 36-year-old has already taken nine catches in the Ashes 2025 so far, with five of them coming in the ongoing fixture at the Gabba.

Apart from the crucial catches, the batter has also contributed 103 runs in two matches of the series so far. Moreover, Smith is currently Australia’s fourth-highest run-scorer, after Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Jake Weatherald, respectively.

However, with the catch of Carse, the visitors’ batting line-up got bundled out for only 241 runs in the third innings. After piling up a massive 511, the Baggy Greens easily added 65 more runs to clinch the pink-ball fixture. This victory has also earned a 2-0 lead for the hosts in the prestigious five-Test series, before heading towards Adelaide.

PLAYER MATCHES CATCHES Joe Root (England) 160 213 Rahul Dravid (India) 164 210 Steve Smith (Australia) 121 210 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 149 205 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 166 200 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 168 196 Mark Waugh (Australia) 128 181 Alastair Cook (England) 161 175 Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) 111 171 Graeme Smith (South Africa) 117 169 Brian Lara 131 164

