Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Australia Pacer Could Miss Remainder of Ashes 2025 After Another Injury Setback

Fans have been waiting for a Josh Hazlewood injury update, but the latest news is not good for Australia or their supporters, as he has suffered another injury and could miss the rest of the Ashes 2025 series.

Latest Josh Hazlewood Injury Update

Hazlewood first picked up a hamstring injury last month during a Sheffield Shield match for NSW against Victoria, which ruled him out of the first two Tests.

Now, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, he is dealing with a low grade Achilles injury. Cricket Australia has not yet shared a clear timeline for his return, so it is still unknown how serious this new injury is.

However, reports say Hazlewood may start bowling again next week. the pacer has mild Achilles soreness during his hamstring rehab. It is not a major injury, and he is expected to bowling next week.

“Josh Hazlewood reported Achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from a recent hamstring injury. It is a low-grade issue, and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week.” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Injury Troubles Continue for Josh Hazlewood

The pacer was supposed to travel to Brisbane this week to rejoin the Australian squad, but the plan was changed after latest Josh Hazlewood injury update. He will now stay in Sydney to continue his recovery, which puts doubt on whether he will play any part in the remaining matches of the series.

Before this new injury came up, Hazlewood had already started bowling and was aiming to return for the third Test on December 17. But if his Achilles issue takes longer to heal, he might not be available until at least the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

This is a worrying sign for Hazlewood because he has already missed several Tests this year due to injuries. During the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, he missed three out of five matches, and later he also sat out the Test series in Sri Lanka.

Hazlewood has a strong record against England with 76 wickets in 18 matches, the most he has taken against any team. He will be hoping to recover quickly so he can still take part in the Ashes.

With captain Pat Cummins also missing the first two Tests of Ashes 2025, Australia will hope at least one of their senior pacers returns soon. Cummins is likely to play the next Test, and the team will be hoping Hazlewood joins him because his presence strengthens the attack, especially the long-standing trio with Mitchell Starc.

