Steve Smith Takes a Magnificent Low Diving Catch at the Slip, Gives It Back to Will Jacks in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Steve Smith took five catches in the game.

Steve Smith took a magnificent catch to dismiss Will Jacks and break a crucial partnership in the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test. Jacks had earlier taken a stunner to remove Smith in the second innings of the game, and the Australia captain came up with an even better effort to give it back to the English all-rounder.

Michael Neser bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Will Jacks tried to defend, but some late away movement induced an outside edge, and the ball flew to the slip region. Steve Smith was a bit late to react since there was a blind spot for a split second, but immediately dived to his left, taking his left hand towards the ball.

It stuck in his hands and somehow didn’t pop out, even when he was off balance after taking the catch, as the fielder showed exceptional skills and added another marvellous catch to his already illustrious catching record. Smith has taken several outstanding catches over the years, but few would be better than this, especially considering the ball was always dying on him.

Jacks would find himself unlucky for two reasons: he didn’t do anything wrong, and late movement resulted in an outside edge; and Steve Smith did the impossible at the slip as a fielder. He looked so good during this stay, and it required a special effort to send him back.

Steve Smith equals Rahul Dravid in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Steve Smith has been one of the most prolific Test catchers over the years and has joined Rahul Dravid in the second spot with the most Test catches. With 210 catches, Smith is only behind Joe Root (213), but he has taken a lot fewer innings (231) than both Dravid (301) and Root (305).

The chances of him equalling Root or even surpassing him are high as the Ashes 2025 move forward. He often places himself in hot spots, where catches come more often than in other areas in the longest format.

He also has the most catches at home against an opponent, with 39 grabs against England, surpassing Greg Chappell’s record of 38 against the same opponent. Overall, Steve Smith had a fruitful outing as a fielder, with as many as five catches across two innings at the Gabba.

His fabulous effort to remove Jacks ended England’s resilience and triggered a collapse, as Australia removed four batters inside 17 runs. The home team needs 65 runs to gain a 2-0 lead in the series.

