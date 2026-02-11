Former RCB Player Counters Ashwin, Questions Pause in Usman Tariq Bowling Action

Usman Tariq's bowling action has always been controversial.

After Ravichandran Ashwin defended Usman Tariq’s bowling pause by reasoning that batters are allowed to use unconventional shots, former RCB batter Shreevats Goswami has countered him. He explained how reverse sweeps don’t mean that a batter stops or looks away before the ball is delivered, adding that a batter is ready for everything the bowler throws.

“Reverse sweep was first played in 1964 and it’s still debatable ? Ok. We are talking about the “ pause” here. “PAUSE”. A batter doesn’t take stance, look away, pause & then reset before the ball is delivered. He/she is absolutely ready for whatever the bowler has to offer. Let’s not make this bowler vs batter. It’s the PAUSE. If 1 sec pause is ok, then 2 is too , then 10 is too. Cricket is a game of continuity. Pause breaks the rhythm of the game & if you look closely. He kind of “bends his arms “ when he bowls the faster one,” Shreevats wrote on his X account.

He went on to urge the ICC to look into the matter before it becomes a grey area, and more bowlers exploit it. His post came via a quote on Ashwin’s initial post, which itself was a quote of Shreevats’ original tweet.

Basically, the former RCB batter tried to explain that the bowler gets an unnecessary advantage by making a pause before release, and it also breaks the rhythm. He also indicated that Usman Tariq might be bending his arm as well after bowling with a pause, even though his bowling action has been cleared in the past.

Former RCB batter Shreevats Goswami not only one to call out Usman Tariq’s pause

Usman Tariq’s bowling action has always been controversial, initially for his elbow bending and now for his pause. The likes of Tom Banton and Cameron Green had also earlier expressed frustration with his unique bowling action.

Now, when he has added more dimension, a pause, to his already doubtful bowling action, he was bound to come into the limelight again. Apart from Shreevats Goswami, several experts and fans pointed out that his pause makes his action illegal, and he shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

For now, the ICC has no concerns about his bowling action, and Usman Tariq is likely to continue bowling in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 games. He will play a key role in Pakistan’s next game against India in Colombo on Sunday (February 15).

The pitches in Sri Lanka haven’t been as treacherous as initially expected, but spinners still get ample support and will likely come into play again in this high-profile clash. India haven’t faced Tariq yet, which gives the bowler an advantage, especially since Abhishek Sharma’s fitness concerns continue.

