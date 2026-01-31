Cameorn Green Calls Out Usman Tariq for Chucking After Getting Dismissed in PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Australia star Cameron Green was spotted calling out Usman Tariq for a possible suspect bowling action during the PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I earlier today (January 31). The incident happened after Green was dismissed by Usman in the match and the Aussie signalled with his arm, hinting at chucking by the Pakistan spinner.

Notably, Usman Tariq has previously come under the scanner and has been reported twice – during PSL 2024 and 2025. However, he has been cleared on both occasions. Recently, during ILT20 2025-26, England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton also imitated the Pakistani’s action, citing at a possible chucking reference.

As of now, Usman has been named in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and it remains to be seen if ICC intervenes and takes any action after the recent incidents.

WATCH: Cameron Green calls out Usman Tariq for chucking

🚨🚨 Cameron Green called out Usman Tariq for chucking after getting out!!



– Tom Banton called out Usman Tariq for chucking in ILT2O.



– PSL banned him for chucking.



– Green tonight called him out for chucking.



Is ICC sleeping? How is he not banned?pic.twitter.com/8mSKViQzho — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 31, 2026

