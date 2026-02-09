Group B Super 8 Scenarios T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka, Ireland Points Table, Remaining Fixtures & Qualification Permutations

Here are the elaborate Group B Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026.

The Group B Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 are not as straightforward as they might seem. The five teams in this group are the co-hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman.

Sri Lanka and Australia are obviously the favourites in Group B qualification scenarios at the moment. However, teams like Ireland and Zimbabwe won’t be pushovers and will press hard for Group B Super 8 qualification chances as the tournament moves.

Last updated on February 9, 2026.

Group B Points Table (Updated)

Pos Team Played Won Lost N/R NRR Points 1 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 – +1.000 2 2 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 – +0.000 0 3 Australia 0 0 0 – +0.000 0 4 Oman 0 0 0 – +0.000 0 5 Ireland 1 0 1 – -1.000 0

Group B Remaining Fixtures:

Sri Lanka remaining fixtures:

vs Oman – February 12, Pallekele

vs Australia – February 16, Pallekele

vs Zimbabwe – February 19, Colombo

Ireland remaining fixtures:

vs Australia – February 11, Pallekele

vs Oman – February 14, Sinhalese

vs Zimbabwe – February 17, Pallekele

Australia remaining fixtures:

vs Ireland – February 11, Pallekele

vs Zimbabwe – February 13, Colombo

vs Sri Lanka – February 16, Pallekele

vs Oman – February 20, Pallekele

Oman remaining fixtures:

vs Zimbabwe – February 9, Sinhalese

vs Sri Lanka – February 12, Pallekele

vs Ireland – February 14, Sinhalese

vs Australia – February 20, Pallekele

Zimbabwe remaining fixtures:

vs Oman – February 9, Sinhalese

vs Australia – February 13, Colombo

vs Ireland – February 17, Pallekele

vs Sri Lanka – February 19, Colombo

How Many Points Are Needed To Qualify From Group B?

Group B points required to qualify for Super 8 is a crucial question because teams would want to advance to the next round without depending on other teams. Ideally, six points should be enough, which means three wins from four games.

Group B qualification scenarios after today match suggest Sri Lanka are firm favourites to make it to the next round. However, Ireland can still turn it around in the remaining games.

Group B Qualification Scenarios

Find out Group B Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026, and which teams have the edge.

Sri Lanka

If we talk about how can Sri Lanka qualify for Super 8 from Group C, they are among the top two favourites to proceed to the next round of the tournament. They won their opening encounter against Ireland on the back of a quality knock from Kamindu Mendis and are likely to be comfortable against Zimbabwe and Oman as well. The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B qualification scenarios show they should finish in second spot on the points table.

Ireland

The Group B Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 for Ireland have become tricky after their defeat against Sri Lanka. Now the question arises, what does Ireland need to qualify from Group B? They must win all their remaining games, which includes beating Australia, an arduous task.

Australia

Can Australia qualify for Super 8 stage is a straightforward answer. They should go to the next round, even though they are without Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Assuming the 2021 champions will be comfortable against Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman, they have a real shot at topping the table.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe are placed in a tricky group, where it will be hard for them to defeat Australia and Sri Lanka. Can Zimbabwe qualify for Super 8 stage? They surely can, but they must win against Oman and Ireland while also winning against one of the two group heavyweights, Sri Lanka or Australia.

Oman

The biggest question remains: What does Oman need to qualify from Group B? The answer is a lot of upsets, for every team in their group looks stronger in these conditions. That said, they have a few quality players, which can make this group interesting.

Group B Net Run Rate Scenarios + Tie-breaker Rules

Sri Lanka and Ireland are the only two teams to have played from this group. The co-hosts have a net run rate of +1.000, while Ireland have a negative run rate (-1.000). If we explain the tie-breakers, the match that ends in a tie will be followed by a Super Over.

If the Super Over is also tied, another Super Over will be played, with the cycle going on until a winner comes. Meanwhile, a washout will mean one point for each team. If two teams end with the same points in Group B, the one with the better net run rate will advance to the next stage.

Another big question is, can a team qualify with 4 points in Group B? Mathematically, yes, but they will need other results to go their way and won’t have fortune in their own hands.

FAQs

What does Sri Lanka need to qualify for Super 8 from Group B? The Group B Super 8 scenarios show that Sri Lanka are favourites to advance to the next round. They have already made a winning start, and two more wins should suffice. How can Ireland qualify for Super 8 from Group B? Ireland have made their case hard by a defeat against Sri Lanka. They must win all their remaining three games from here on. What does Australia need to qualify from Group B? Australia should simply fancy their chances to go from this group unscathed. They should win against Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman, while Sri Lanka will give them a tough competition. However, they have the resources to defeat them in their own backyard. What does Zimbabwe need to qualify from Group B? Like other teams, Zimbabwe must win at least three games. However, the task won’t be easy, given Sri Lanka are too strong in these conditions and Australia are among the title contenders. A lot will rely on how they adapt under pressure. Can Oman qualify for Super 8 from Group B? Oman have the lowest chances of qualifying from this group. Even if they will need to beat Ireland and Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Australia are unlikely to suffer a defeat against them.

