Pat Cummins Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026; Ben Dwarshuis Announced As Replacement

Just a week before the T20 World Cup 2026, the Australia squad have suffered a big setback as fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament.

Pat Cummins Ruled Out, Ben Dwarshuis Named as Replacement

Pat Cummins has not fully recovered from his back injury and will miss the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7. Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has been added to the squad as his replacement.

Selector Tony Dodemaide said Cummins needs more time to recover, and Ben Dwarshuis has been picked as he brings left-arm pace.

“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting,” Dodemaide said.

Updated Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.