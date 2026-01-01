Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Return As Australia Announces Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Australia will start their campaign on February 11.

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, starting on February 7. The 10th edition of the marquee event will be co-hosted by the reigning champions, India, and Sri Lanka.

Considering the conditions, the 2021 champions have opted for five spin bowling options, including Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, and Matthew Kuhnemann. Multiple players, who had missed Australia’s latest 20-over series against India at home due to injuries, are set to make a comeback for the mega ICC championship.

The list includes Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Connolly. Josh Hazlewood will also make a return to the side after being sidelined from the entire Ashes 2025-26 due to hamstring and Achilles injuries. However, following Mitchell Starc’s retirement from the format, another left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis has been a notable absentee in their squad.

Another key omission from the Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad is Mitchell Owen. The 24-year-old has found himself out of the side after a persistent rough patch of form. Despite putting up some blazing performances in the franchise cricket, the all-rounder has managed only 163 runs in 13 matches since his T20I debut in July 2025, including three single-digit scores and a duck.

Australia to Kick Off T20 World Cup 2026 on February 11

The Aussies will start their campaign against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo. The team has been drawn into a relatively favourable Group B, as the fixture will be followed by three matches facing Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman before advancing to the Super Eights.

However, after lifting their maiden T20 title in 2021, the side has endured back-to-back early exits in the subsequent editions in 2022 and 2024. Australia would be eager to turn around the returns this time as they eye their second 20-over silverware to add to a trophy-filled cabinet.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

