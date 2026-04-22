Abhishek Sharma Puts Up Record Ton, Eshan Malinga Claims Four-fer; Key Takeaways from SRH vs DC IPL 2026

The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have clinched a thumping victory over the Delhi Capitals in the SRH vs DC fixture of the IPL 2026. From the magnificent unbeaten century of Abhishek Sharma to a stunning show with the ball from Eshan Malinga, the hosts have dominated the opposition throughout the game. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the SRH vs DC encounter.

Unbeaten Ton from Abhishek Sharma Headlines SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match

A magnificent 135 not out from Abhishek Sharma thoroughly entertained the Orange Army in their fourth home clash of the IPL 2026. The batter’s stellar knock came off only 68 deliveries, laced with a jaw-dropping 10 fours and as many over-boundaries. With his second IPL hundred, the left-hander also equalled Virat Kohli to score the most T20 centuries by an Indian player (9).

The opposition’s bowling line-up looked completely clueless in front of his ruthless hitting as the hosts piled up a mammoth 242-run total on the board. None of the DC bowlers could restrict the carnage, with all of them conceding runs over an expensive economy rate of 10.00. However, following the smashing century in the SRH vs DC match, Abhishek now holds the Orange Cap for scoring 323 runs in seven matches of the ongoing edition so far.

Eshan Malinga Snares Four-wicket Haul

After returning with a commendable figure of 3/29 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Sri Lankan seamer has once again put up an exceptional show against the Capitals. In a high-scoring SRH vs DC encounter, Eshan Malinga struck the opposition’s line-up with four key scalps to restrict them from chasing the huge 200-plus total.

Delhi were cruising well in the game, putting up 107/2 at the halfway stage. But the bowler shifted the momentum entirely towards the hosts with his back-to-back dismissals of Nitish Rana and David Miller in the 11th over. Since then, the visitors continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Eshan also sending Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma back in the dugout.

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Dilshan Madushanka Impresses on IPL Debut

Another Sri Lankan recruit of SRH, Dilshan Madushanka, caught the fans’ attention with an impressive display in his debut IPL game. The pacer had joined the Hyderabad squad as a replacement for Brydon Carse as the English player was sidelined from the tournament with a hand injury.

However, in his maiden IPL appearance, the pacer claimed the breakthrough for the hosts by dismissing his fellow countryman, Pathum Nissanka, for just eight runs in the SRH vs DC clash.

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