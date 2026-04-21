Will Spencer Johnson Be Available for Selection in CSK Playing XI for MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Clash?

Australian speedster Spencer Johnson was signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Nathan Ellis replacement, who got ruled out for the season due to injury. With the next clash being a high-octane fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI), there remains speculation over the availability of Spencer Johnson.

However, the franchise has now confirmed that the Aussie quick has joined the CSK camp. The news was shared via a post on CSK’s social media handles.

The latest development comes as a major boost for the five-time champions, who have lost pacer Khaleel Ahmed for the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a Grade 2 right quadriceps tear. CSK have been further been dented with the latest injury to their young batting talent Ayush Mhatre. The leading run-scorer for Chennai so far this season has also been sidelined for the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

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Will Spencer Johnson play the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Spencer Johnson will be available for selection in the CSK Playing XI for the upcoming MI vs CSK match on April 23, having joined the team ahead of the fixture. It is thus understood that he has recovered from the stress fracture in his back and has been cleared by Cricket Australia (CA), which ruled him out of the Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) season and put him out of reckoning for a spot in the recent T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

Notably, Spencer Johnson also gave up his contract in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) after initially being roped in by the Quetta Gladiators as a direct signing to ply his trade with CSK.

Speaking about his IPL career so far, the left-arm pacer has played for two teams – Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After spending the 2024 season with GT, he joined KKR last season but was released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Overall in IPL, he has played nine games and picked up five scalps. He is a fiery pacer who can operate with both the new ball and at death and will hope to deliver when he dons the CSK colours next.

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