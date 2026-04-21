Ravichandran Ashwin Suggests CSK To Sign Unused RCB U19 Talent on Loan for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced a major setback in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) with their young batting sensation Ayush Mhatre getting ruled out for the season due to a hamstring injury. Chennai will now be on the lookout for Ayush Mhatre replacement and former franchise star Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested a name.

Ashwin wants CSK to secure Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) U19 talent Vihaan Malhotra, who was acquired for his base price of INR 30 lakhs at the auction last December but hasn’t got a chance to earn his debut yet. Vihaan has impressed in India colours and was the second-highest run-scorer for his country after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the title-winning U19 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter), “With so many injuries on the horizons! The loan window closes after the 7th game mark & it will be a great idea to loan this sensational talent from RCB. He hasn’t played a single game so far, hence it is a viable option.”

With so many injuries on the horizons!



The loan window closes after the 7th game mark & it will be a great idea to loan this sensational talent from RCB.



He hasn’t played a single game so far, hence it is a viable option.



If not Vihaan, Abhigyan Kundu is also a left handed… pic.twitter.com/CimZCIjTyV — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 21, 2026

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Apart from Vihaan, Ashwin has also highlighted the name of U19 wicketkeeper batter Abhigyan Kundu. Another promising talent coming up the ranks, Kundu would fit the franchise’s current goal to build a strong core for the future.

The shift was already visible from last season, where the CSK management focused more on signing young names, moving from their previous formula of banking on experienced players. It was even more evident at the IPL 2026 auction when they broke the bank for players like Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. CSK will need to find replacements after MS Dhoni retires and Abhigyan can be the one they can groom for the future.

However, the five-time champions can buy Abhigyan only next season since he did not register for the IPL 2026 auction.

What is the IPL player loan rule?

The in-season player loan, which was introduced in 2018 hasnt been used by any team so far. The team which bought him at the auction will have to pay that amount while the team than loaned him pays match fee on a pro-rata basis. Furthermore, the franchise that borrows the player would need to mutually settle a “loan fee” with the lending franchise not “subject to” the IPL salary cap.

Requirements for a loan to happen successfully:

The player must consent to be loaned.

Only a player who has featured in up to two matches (either in the playing XI or as concussion substitute) is eligible to be loaned.

A player can be loaned just once during a single season.

Loaned player “may not” play against the franchise that has lent him

Maximum of two players should be borrowed by a franchise in a single season. Also, “no more than three” players can be loaned to the same rival franchise in a single season.

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