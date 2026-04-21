3 Players CSK Could Bring in as Ayush Mhatre Replacement in IPL 2026

Ayush Mhatre has been sidelined from the CSK IPL 2026 squad with an injury.

The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have suffered a major blow as youngster Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2026. The 18-year-old was continuing a fierce form in his second season of the league, notching up 201 runs in six matches at a blistering strike rate of 177.87.

But unfortunately, the skipper of India’s Under-19 team had sustained a left hamstring injury while playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18. As per the official announcement from CSK, he will need at least six to 12 weeks to recover and return to action. Amidst the lean patch, the batter’s absence would be a huge setback for the franchise in the IPL 2026.

However, let’s look at three players whom CSK could acquire as Ayush Mhatre replacement for the remaining fixtures.

Salman Nizar

The batter could be a great replacement for the Men in Yellow prodigy. In the latest edition of the Kerala Cricket League, Salman Nizar had notched up 296 runs in just six fixtures at an explosive strike rate of 193.46. He was also the second-highest six-hitter of the T20 league, finishing just behind the star CSK gloveman Sanju Samson, whacking a total of 28 maximums.

Though the 28-year-old endured a rough patch in the last domestic season, he had played a pivotal role in Kerala’s final-bound run in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. With 628 runs in nine matches, including two centuries and three fifty-plus knocks, Nizar was Kerala’s second-highest run-getter of the prestigious red-ball tournament.

R. Rajkumar

The 32-year-old all-rounder from Tamil Nadu had a noteworthy debut season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. He scored 167 runs at a pulsating strike rate of 160.57 and also snared two scalps in seven matches of the league. R. Rajkumar’s batting blitz also included a match-winning 93 not out off only 43 balls against Uttarakhand.

Before participating in the domestic T20 tournament, the player had also put up a commendable show in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Besides snaring four wickets at an impressive economy of 7.52, he scored 200 runs in eight appearances, laced with two half-centuries, striking at a blazing rate of 198.01.

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Bhanu Pania

The 29-year-old is also known for his big-hitting skills. Bhanu Pania enjoyed a decent campaign in the SMAT 2025, putting up 112 runs in five innings of the 20-over league for Baroda at a fiery strike rate of 180.64. The player also scored 93 runs in his limited four-match appearances in the subsequent Vijay Hazare Trophy, averaging 46.50. His heroics in the one-day tournament included two unbeaten, match-winning knocks against Assam and Hyderabad.

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