Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big blow as their star batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026.

As confirmed by the franchise, he suffered a left hamstring injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. He will require a rehabilitation period of 6 to 12 weeks.

Ayush Mhatre rescued CSK from early setbacks multiple times in IPL 2026

Ayush Mhatre played a very important role for CSK at No. 3 this season. In six matches, he scored 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87. With the openers Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling for form, the team often depended on him to control the innings.

Samson scored 115* against Delhi Capitals but managed only 77 runs in the other five matches, while Ruturaj has scored just 82 runs in six matches at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 112.32. Because of this, CSK were not getting good starts, and Mhatre had to come in early on many occasions. With him being not there for the remainder of the season, CSK will have to fill a big void in their batting lineup.

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How CSK can fill the Ayush Mhatre void in IPL 2026

Urvil Patel could be a like-to-like aggressive replacement at No. 3

Urvil Patel could be the best option if CSK want to keep the same aggressive approach at the top and at No. 3, as he can be a similar replacement for Ayush Mhatre. Last season, Urvil played only three matches but scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 212.50. He could play a role similar to what Mhatre was doing for the team.

CSK can promote Sarfaraz Khan to No. 3 and bring Kartik Sharma into the middle order

While already in the XI, CSK can move Sarfaraz to No. 3 and give him more responsibility in the top three, where he can also play aggressively and keep the scoring rate high. He has scored 147 runs in five innings at an average of 29.40 and a strike rate of 170.93. They can also bring in a player like Kartik Sharma in the middle order, who has not got many opportunities so far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could move to No. 3, while Matthew Short can open the innings

Another option could be that, with the captain struggling to find rhythm as an opener, he can move to No. 3, where he scored two half-centuries in IPL 2025. If CSK want to include Matthew Short, his best role is at the top, so he can open the batting, with Ruturaj coming in at No. 3.

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