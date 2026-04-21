Mumbai Indians are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 23. One of the main questions is whether England all-rounder Will Jacks will play that match or not.

Will Will Jacks Play in MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

According to Cricbuzz, after many days of waiting, all-rounder Will Jacks has finally arrived and has joined the squad. With Mumbai Indians playing their next match against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, he is likely to be available for that match.

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Mumbai Indians get a major boost with Will Jacks joining the squad

Will Jacks joining the squad comes as a big boost for Mumbai Indians for the remainder of the season. If he is available, he is likely to be included in the playing XI. He can strengthen the middle order and also provide 2-3 overs of spin, and even bowl his full quota if needed.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Will Jacks scored 226 runs in eight matches for England at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 176.56. He also picked up nine wickets in seven innings.

Tilak Varma and Ashwani Kumar power Mumbai Indians to big win over Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians, after losing four back-to-back matches, have got their second victory of the season as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 99 runs. For them, Tilak Varma was the star with the bat as he scored 101*. With the ball, it was Ashwani Kumar, who was playing his first match of the season, and took four wickets, including the important one of Shubman Gill.

With this win, they have also boosted their net run rate. This could be the turning point for them this season, and they might now look to turn things around.

Their next match is against Chennai Super Kings, with whom they are level on points, as both teams have the same number of wins in the same number of matches. However, Mumbai Indians have a better net run rate.

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