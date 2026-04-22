Ishan Kishan Reveals Why He Saved Harsh Dubey for Death Overs After Win in SRH vs DC IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Ishan Kishan marshalled his troops impeccably to register a comprehensive 47-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) today (April 21) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). With their latest victory, SRH have now picked up their fourth win in seven games and currently occupy third place in the IPL 2026 points table.

Ishan Kishan’s rotation of bowlers were also smart, where he opted to hold back spinner Harsh Dubey and instead used him at the death while bowling out his pacers early. Harsh was eventually introduced in the 17th over where he leaked just 10 runs while returning for the final over and taking three wickets for just three runs.

When quizzed about the decision, Ishan Kishan said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the SRH vs DC,

“I think I just wanted the ratio of balls and runs to get as far as possible, when the batter is trying to just hit hard, it’s not easy on these kind of wickets. And I know Harsh Dubey, whenever I get him, he’s capable of bowling those good balls. He’s a very smart bowler. And I just spoke to him and I said you will be bowling the most crucial overs. But yeah, the plan was to get your best bowlers when needed, when the two best batters of the team are batting. And I think that worked pretty well for us.”

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Abhishek Sharma ton, Eshan Malinga bowling masterclass secure win in SRH vs DC

Speaking about the SRH vs DC contest, Hyderabad posted a towering total of 242/2 in 20 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s record unbeaten ton of 135*(68). In the process, the dynamic left-hander registered the second-highest individual score by Indian batters in IPL. The highest score also belongs to Abhishek for his knock of 141 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Overall, his latest ton ranks fifth on the all-time highest individual scores list in IPL.

Coming to the chase, after DC lost opener Pathum Nissanka early in the third over, Nitish Rana (57) and KL Rahul (37) made amends with a 86-run stand for the second wicket. However, the Capitals next lost wickets in a cluster. After KL Rahul departed in the 10th over, Eshan Malinga struck twice in two balls in the next over to get the better of Nitish Rana and David Miller on golden duck. Malinga eventually produced a bowling masterclass, with his tidy death bowling where he found another couple of wickets to finish with figures of 4/32.

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