‘One of the Most Dangerous Openers’ – Fans React as Abhishek Sharma Equalls Virat Kohli With Spectacular 135 Not Out in SRH vs DC IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 323 runs in seven IPL 2026 fixtures.
Abhishek Sharma has notched up his second IPL hundred in the SRH vs DC match. After going through a struggling phase in the T20 World Cup 2026, the opener had ended the ICC event with a blazing half-century in the final. But he has once again been on a rollercoaster ride in the IPL 2026, putting up two ducks, a single-digit score, and three 40-plus knocks so far ahead of tonight’s remarkable unbeaten ton.
Though his opening partner Travis Head is yet to return to his aggressive best, the 25-year-old is carrying on a spectacular run in the tournament. With this knock, the swashbuckling batter has now equalled the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli to pile up the joint-most tons in T20 cricket by Indian players (9). Notably, this is also the fastest hundred ever scored against the Delhi Capitals (by balls).
Abhishek had started off the innings in his usual fierce approach, racing to 42 off 19 balls inside the powerplay. While the southpaw continued clearing the fence at regular intervals, taking just 28 more deliveries to reach the milestone, his innings also reflected sheer control and awareness in the SRH vs DC game. He smacked a total of 10 boundaries and as many sixes, striking at a pulsating rate of 198.52, to convert the 47-ball ton to a massive 135-run knock.
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His excellent hundred, coupled with two brisk cameos from Head (37 off 26) and skipper Ishan Kishan (25 off 13) and a late surge from Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 13), saw the hosts put up a huge target of 242/2 on the scoreboard. At the time of writing, the opponents are at 86/1 with KL Rahul and Nitish Rana at the crease, with 157 more runs needed in the remaining 12 overs.
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