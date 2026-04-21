‘One of the Most Dangerous Openers’ – Fans React as Abhishek Sharma Equalls Virat Kohli With Spectacular 135 Not Out in SRH vs DC IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 323 runs in seven IPL 2026 fixtures.

Abhishek Sharma has notched up his second IPL hundred in the SRH vs DC match. After going through a struggling phase in the T20 World Cup 2026, the opener had ended the ICC event with a blazing half-century in the final. But he has once again been on a rollercoaster ride in the IPL 2026, putting up two ducks, a single-digit score, and three 40-plus knocks so far ahead of tonight’s remarkable unbeaten ton.

Fierce Hundred from Abhishek Sharma Powers SRH to 242/2

Though his opening partner Travis Head is yet to return to his aggressive best, the 25-year-old is carrying on a spectacular run in the tournament. With this knock, the swashbuckling batter has now equalled the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli to pile up the joint-most tons in T20 cricket by Indian players (9). Notably, this is also the fastest hundred ever scored against the Delhi Capitals (by balls).

Abhishek had started off the innings in his usual fierce approach, racing to 42 off 19 balls inside the powerplay. While the southpaw continued clearing the fence at regular intervals, taking just 28 more deliveries to reach the milestone, his innings also reflected sheer control and awareness in the SRH vs DC game. He smacked a total of 10 boundaries and as many sixes, striking at a pulsating rate of 198.52, to convert the 47-ball ton to a massive 135-run knock.

Check out the Tweets here:

HUNDRED BY ABHISHEK SHARMA. 😍🔥



– What a knock by Abhi, he’s back well and truly. An absolute gun player, in front of his parents he’s delivered. ❤️#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/Gzx0A7GmDd — Avneesh Mishra (@RajaMishra007) April 21, 2026

"🚨 ABHISHEK SHARMA: REMEMBER THE NAME, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! 🚨



Abhishek Sharma hits his first century of the season! 💯🔥



What a player he is! With this ton, Abhishek Sharma continues his record-breaking season and joins the elite list of most T20 centuries.#SRHvsDC #SRHvDC… pic.twitter.com/3fAuKykJwm — virendra singh (@singh_virendra7) April 21, 2026

100 for Abhishek Sharma 🙌

His 2nd in the ipl ⭐

What a splendid innings from Abhisixxxx sharmaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥

He's very very dangerous when he's in his mood !

It was a pleasure to see abhishek bat today and playing a marvelous innings 🔝 — Pratik Tales (@cricwithme_PR) April 21, 2026

Batsmen to hit 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings multiple times:



Chris Gayle – 4 times

Abhishek Sharma -2 times*



The only 2 batsmen in IPL to have more than one such instance. — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) April 21, 2026

From fearless strokes to a fearless heart , what a 100 for Abhishek Sharma ❤️



Starboy is ruling in Hyderabad .#SRHvsDC #AbhishekSharma pic.twitter.com/VXOLUq0iSc — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) April 21, 2026

Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad का असली सुपरस्टार

दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ओपनर्स में से एक pic.twitter.com/g7klUb4Ol6 — RelatableØgy (@Relatable0gy) April 21, 2026

Second IPL hundred for Abhishek Sharma – an innings full of power and intent.



Reached his ton in just 47 balls, completely dismantled the Delhi Capitals bowlers. 💥#AbhishekSharma #SRHvsDC — Aakash Raj (@Aakashraj2208) April 21, 2026

This is the most mature innings Abhishek Sharma ever played in his IPL career. pic.twitter.com/FVD709vIbB — Harsha (@Harsha_48) April 21, 2026

ABHISHEK SHARMA



A stunning 100 off just 47 balls! Absolute carnage in the powerplay and he never slowed down. SRH has found a certified superstar.#SRHvDC #AbhishekSharma #IPL2026 #OrangeArmy — ritik singh (@ritik67507) April 21, 2026

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His excellent hundred, coupled with two brisk cameos from Head (37 off 26) and skipper Ishan Kishan (25 off 13) and a late surge from Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 13), saw the hosts put up a huge target of 242/2 on the scoreboard. At the time of writing, the opponents are at 86/1 with KL Rahul and Nitish Rana at the crease, with 157 more runs needed in the remaining 12 overs.

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