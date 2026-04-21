Top 10 Highest Scores in IPL History: Abhishek Sharma Records New High in Highest Individual Score in IPL

In one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL history, Abhishek Sharma blazed his way into the record books with a stunning unbeaten 135* off 68 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. His knock comprised a staggering 10 boundaries and 10 maximums. Not only did the innings lead SRH to a towering total of 242/2 in 20 overs, but it also saw him record the second-highest individual score in IPL by an Indian player.

Previously, Abhishek had slammed the highest individual score by an Indian when he blasted 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. His 40-ball century is also the fourth-fastest by an Indian in IPL history, and the innings ended with Abhishek being dismissed for 141, a knock that now sits at the top of the table for highest individual score in IPL by an Indian.

Top 10 Individual Highest Scores in IPL History

The Indian Premier League has witnessed some incredible batting feats since its inception in 2008. From Chris Gayle’s carnage to AB de Villiers’ wizardry, the league has been home to fireworks with the bat. With his latest effort, Abhishek Sharma now finds himself twice (third and fifth) on the all-time list for IPL highest score batsman rankings.

Below is a list of the top five highest individual scores in IPL history:

Player Runs (Balls) 4s 6s Match Date Chris Gayle 175* (66) 13 17 RCB vs Warriors 23 Apr 2013 Brendon McCullum 158* (73) 10 13 KKR vs RCB 18 Apr 2008 Abhishek Sharma 141 (55) 14 10 SRH vs PBKS 12 Apr 2025 Quinton de Kock 140* (70) 10 10 LSG vs KKR 18 May 2022 Abhishek Sharma 135* (68) 10 10 SRH vs DC 21 April 2026 AB de Villiers 133* (59) 19 4 RCB vs MI 10 May 2015 KL Rahul 132* (69) 14 7 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep 2020 AB de Villiers 129* (52) 10 12 RCB vs GL 14 May 2016 Shubman Gill 129 (60) 7 10 GT vs MI 26 May 2023 Chris Gayle 128* (62) 7 13 RCB vs DD 17 May 2012

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Individual Highest Scores in IPL by Indians

Abhishek’s heroics put him above some legendary Indian names like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill in the all-time charts. The highest score in IPL has always been a revered record. While Chris Gayle’s 175* still leads the overall charts, Abhishek Sharma now holds the first and second spot for highest individual score in IPL history by an Indian. It’s a performance that will be remembered for years and years.

Here are the top 5 highest scores by Indian batters in IPL:

Player Score Team Opposition Year Abhishek Sharma 141 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 2025 Abhishek Sharma 135* Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 2026 KL Rahul 132* Punjab Kings Royal Challengers 2020 Shubman Gill 129 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 2023 Rishabh Pant 128* Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018

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