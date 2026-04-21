Top 10 Highest Scores in IPL History: Abhishek Sharma Records New High in Highest Individual Score in IPL

In one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL history, Abhishek Sharma blazed his way into the record books with a stunning unbeaten 135* off 68 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. His knock comprised a staggering 10 boundaries and 10 maximums. Not only did the innings lead SRH to a towering total of 242/2 in 20 overs, but it also saw him record the second-highest individual score in IPL by an Indian player.
Previously, Abhishek had slammed the highest individual score by an Indian when he blasted 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. His 40-ball century is also the fourth-fastest by an Indian in IPL history, and the innings ended with Abhishek being dismissed for 141, a knock that now sits at the top of the table for highest individual score in IPL by an Indian.
The Indian Premier League has witnessed some incredible batting feats since its inception in 2008. From Chris Gayle’s carnage to AB de Villiers’ wizardry, the league has been home to fireworks with the bat. With his latest effort, Abhishek Sharma now finds himself twice (third and fifth) on the all-time list for IPL highest score batsman rankings.
Below is a list of the top five highest individual scores in IPL history:
|Player
|Runs (Balls)
|4s
|6s
|Match
|Date
|Chris Gayle
|175* (66)
|13
|17
|RCB vs Warriors
|23 Apr 2013
|Brendon McCullum
|158* (73)
|10
|13
|KKR vs RCB
|18 Apr 2008
|Abhishek Sharma
|141 (55)
|14
|10
|SRH vs PBKS
|12 Apr 2025
|Quinton de Kock
|140* (70)
|10
|10
|LSG vs KKR
|18 May 2022
|Abhishek Sharma
|135* (68)
|10
|10
|SRH vs DC
|21 April 2026
|AB de Villiers
|133* (59)
|19
|4
|RCB vs MI
|10 May 2015
|KL Rahul
|132* (69)
|14
|7
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep 2020
|AB de Villiers
|129* (52)
|10
|12
|RCB vs GL
|14 May 2016
|Shubman Gill
|129 (60)
|7
|10
|GT vs MI
|26 May 2023
|Chris Gayle
|128* (62)
|7
|13
|RCB vs DD
|17 May 2012
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Abhishek’s heroics put him above some legendary Indian names like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill in the all-time charts. The highest score in IPL has always been a revered record. While Chris Gayle’s 175* still leads the overall charts, Abhishek Sharma now holds the first and second spot for highest individual score in IPL history by an Indian. It’s a performance that will be remembered for years and years.
Here are the top 5 highest scores by Indian batters in IPL:
|Player
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Abhishek Sharma
|141
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|135*
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|2026
|KL Rahul
|132*
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers
|2020
|Shubman Gill
|129
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|2023
|Rishabh Pant
|128*
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2018
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