‘Pure Class, Composure, and Timing at Its Best’ – Fans Applaud KL Rahul as Delhi Capitals Batter Goes Berserk to Put Up Magnificent 152* in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026

KL Rahul is the first Indian batter to notch up a 150-plus score in IPL history.

KL Rahul has notched up a magnificent unbeaten ton for the Delhi Capitals against his former franchise, the Punjab Kings. His explosive 152 has powered the hosts to pile up a mammoth total of 264/2 in the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match.

KL Rahul Puts Up Stunning 152 Not Out in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

PBKS’ fielding efforts have been under scrutiny since their last encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, while facing DC in their fourth away fixture, the team once again started off in a similar way, as KL Rahul was dropped on 12 in the third over of the game. Arshdeep Singh was all set to snare the breakthrough by sending the opener back on his second over. But yet another dropped catch from Shashank Singh provided a lifeline to the gloveman, which might end up costing the winning streak for Punjab Kings.

But Rahul went on to make the most of the opportunity and unleashed his best under the scorching sun in Delhi. He smacked a jaw-dropping 16 boundaries and nine sixes throughout the knock to finish with an unbeaten 152 off 67 balls. Previously, the player has often been criticised for his strike rate. But in the DC vs PBKS match, the marvellous innings from Rahul came at a blazing strike rate of 226.86.

ALSO READ:

With this sensational ton, the batter has also equalled the Caribbean great, Chris Gayle, to score the third-most hundreds (6) in the league’s history. Currently, he is only behind the Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Jos Buttler and the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, who have put up seven and eight centuries, respectively, in the tournament so far.

Following his spectacular innings, the fans erupted on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the astonishing ton from the 34-year-old.

Check out the Tweets here:

KL Rahul brings up a superb 💯 against DC vs PBKS! Pure class, composure, and timing at its best 👏🔥 Anchored the innings like a true champion. #KLRahul #DCvsPBKS #IPL — Nishant Patil (@NishantPat71924) April 25, 2026

Sensational Hundred by KL Rahul in 47 balls .

WELL PLAYED KLR 👏👏💪🔥#IPL2026 #DCvPBKS #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/jGjaSLfiXG — Akhand Talks Cricket (@AkhandSharma9) April 25, 2026

Top class 100 from KL Rahul with strike rate of 200+ 🔥😮‍💨 #DCvsPBKS — DoN DamiaN (@justDoNdamian) April 25, 2026

That is the best I have seen KL Rahul bat in the IPL.

Class all around. — S.R. (@SR_9220) April 25, 2026

Nothing’s better than Watching Prime KL Rahul hitting the ball with full flow.🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJ6Jb20Fkn — Saurav Kumar (@7hesaurav) April 25, 2026

KL Rahul today 💣



• 5th most runs in IPL – 5578

• 3rd* most Centuries in IPL- 6

• 3rd highest score in IPL – 152*

• Highest score of Indian in IPL

• Most runs yet in IPL 2026- 357

• 2nd biggest partnership in IPL- 220#KLRahul #DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/A7EdrU3FTg — BEAST (@BEASTKLR) April 25, 2026

KL Rahul ran riot against PBKS 💥

152*(67) , a brilliant knock by him.

Highest individual score by an Indian and 3rd highest individual score in the history of IPL 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/WKfY00JfKk — Sloth (@ImSloth24) April 25, 2026

Rahul Special



When class meets grace, the result is a KL Rahul special.



Elegant strokeplay, calm presence and complete control at the crease.

pic.twitter.com/5MamCdsSxd — MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) April 25, 2026

Such a KLassy knock by KL Rahul



One of the best players to watch when he gets going pic.twitter.com/nsfOFIuYdn — Sharat Chandra (@Sharatsays2) April 25, 2026

THE MR CONSISTENT OF IPL — KL RAHUL 🔥

50 off just 26 balls vs PBKS 🥶

PURE CLASS + PURE CONTROL 💥 — UHAAN (@UHAANa0e) April 25, 2026

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.