‘Pure Class, Composure, and Timing at Its Best’ – Fans Applaud KL Rahul as Delhi Capitals Batter Goes Berserk to Put Up Magnificent 152* in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026

KL Rahul is the first Indian batter to notch up a 150-plus score in IPL history.
KL Rahul has notched up a magnificent unbeaten ton for the Delhi Capitals against his former franchise, the Punjab Kings. His explosive 152 has powered the hosts to pile up a mammoth total of 264/2 in the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match.
PBKS’ fielding efforts have been under scrutiny since their last encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, while facing DC in their fourth away fixture, the team once again started off in a similar way, as KL Rahul was dropped on 12 in the third over of the game. Arshdeep Singh was all set to snare the breakthrough by sending the opener back on his second over. But yet another dropped catch from Shashank Singh provided a lifeline to the gloveman, which might end up costing the winning streak for Punjab Kings.
But Rahul went on to make the most of the opportunity and unleashed his best under the scorching sun in Delhi. He smacked a jaw-dropping 16 boundaries and nine sixes throughout the knock to finish with an unbeaten 152 off 67 balls. Previously, the player has often been criticised for his strike rate. But in the DC vs PBKS match, the marvellous innings from Rahul came at a blazing strike rate of 226.86.
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With this sensational ton, the batter has also equalled the Caribbean great, Chris Gayle, to score the third-most hundreds (6) in the league’s history. Currently, he is only behind the Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Jos Buttler and the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, who have put up seven and eight centuries, respectively, in the tournament so far.
Following his spectacular innings, the fans erupted on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the astonishing ton from the 34-year-old.
Check out the Tweets here:
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