T20 World Cup 2026 Injury Tracker: Latest Player Fitness Updates, Doubts, and Ruled-Out List

The T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on February 7, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, injuries and fitness concerns are starting to influence team strategies. Several key players are running against time, while some are focusing on achieving match fitness. Others have already been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, leading to last-minute adjustments. From India and Australia to New Zealand and South Africa, fitness updates will impact squad balance and selection decisions. So, here’s a T20 World Cup 2026 injury tracker of players and when they can make a comeback. Click here to check all confirmed squads for the T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026 Injury Tracker: Player List and Latest Status

High Concern

Washington Sundar (India) – Side strain; in a fitness race against time.

Side strain; in a fitness race against time. Michael Bracewell (New Zealand) – Calf injury; recovery ongoing.

Likely to Miss Early Games

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – Hamstring/Achilles issues managed; expected to return after the initial phase.

Under Assessment / Monitoring Closely

Ishan Malinga (Sri Lanka) – Went off the field clutching his left shoulder, likely to be ruled out. Official confirmation is still awaited.

Expected to Be Available

Tilak Varma (India) – Post-surgical recovery progressing well.

Post-surgical recovery progressing well. Adam Zampa (Australia) – Groin strain; being monitored as a precaution.

Groin strain; being monitored as a precaution. Nathan Ellis (Australia) – Regained his fitness and travelled to Sri Lanka already.

Regained his fitness and travelled to Sri Lanka already. David Miller (South Africa) – Medically cleared, confirmed by Cricket South Africa.

Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket Australia have provided a crucial Josh Hazlewood injury update less than a week before the Kangaroos kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Injury: Achilles/hammstring-related issue.

Achilles/hammstring-related issue. When it happened: During the Ashes 2025.

During the Ashes 2025. Current status: Undergoing rehabilitation in Sydney.

Undergoing rehabilitation in Sydney. T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Likely to miss early matches.

Likely to miss early matches. Squad status: Part of the main Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Part of the main Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Latest update: Will join Australia’s squad later in Sri Lanka after completing rehabilitation at familiar conditions at home.

“We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home,” selector Tony Dodemaide said on Monday, February 2.

Will Josh Hazlewood be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Australia are confident that Josh Hazlewood will return during the tournament, but will avoid rushing him. However, they have named Sean Abbott as their travelling reserve in worst case scenario.

Adam Zampa Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

Adam Zampa suffered a groin issue during the third T20I against Pakistan on February 1. This adds to the injury worries of Australia, a week before the start of the tournament, as they are already without the services of Pat Cummins.

Injury: Groin.

Groin. When it happened: Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I (February 1).

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I (February 1). Current status: Being monitored by Australia medical team.

Being monitored by Australia medical team. T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Expected to be available.

Expected to be available. Squad status: Named in the Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Named in the Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Latest update: No official medical bulletin yet.

Will Adam Zampa be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

While there has been no official statement from Cricket Australia yet, the severity of Adam Zampa injury is not confirmed yet. But the team management will have to handle it more cautiously.

Nathan Ellis Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

Nathan Ellis picked up a hamstring injury during the BBL 2025–26, raising concerns for Australia, forcing him to miss the BBL 2025-26 Challenger Final for Hobart Hurricanes.

Injury: Hamstring.

Hamstring. When it happened: BBL match vs Brisbane Heat.

BBL match vs Brisbane Heat. Current status: Recovering.

Recovering. T20 World Cup 2026 availability : Under assessment.

: Under assessment. Squad status: In the squad.

In the squad. Latest update: He will link up to Australia squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 this week.

Will Nathan Ellis be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Nathan Ellis has regained his match fitness and has travelled to Sri Lanka, as confirmed by Cricket Australia selector Tony Dodemaide. He will soon link up with the Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad when the other players travel to Sri Lanka from Pakistan.

Tilak Varma Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

The latest update on Tilak Varma injury brings relief for India ahead of the tournament.

Injury: Abdominal issue (post-surgery).

Abdominal issue (post-surgery). When it happened: During the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

During the India vs New Zealand ODI series. Current status: Cleared by BCCI CoE.

Cleared by BCCI CoE. T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Available.

Available. Squad status: Part of the main India T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Part of the main India T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Latest update: Expected to join the India T20 World Cup 2026 squad on February 3.

Will Tilak Varma be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Yes. Tilak is expected to play in the India warm-up game against the USA. After that, the senior team will face South Africa in the second practice match before the T20 World Cup 2026 begins.

Washington Sundar Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

Washington Sundar remains a major concern for India ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence after picking up a side strain injury during India vs New Zealand first ODI.

Injury: Rib injury with side strain.

Rib injury with side strain. When it happened: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI (January 11)

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI (January 11) Current status: Undergoing RTP protocols.

Undergoing RTP protocols. T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Doubtful for the opening game.

Doubtful for the opening game. Squad status: Named in the main India T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Named in the main India T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Latest update: Resumed batting but still experiencing tenderness.

Will Washington Sundar be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

India will make a final decision closer to the tournament, with his availability against the USA uncertain.

Michael Bracewell Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

Michael Bracewell is racing against time for the T20 World Cup 2026 as New Zealand manages his recovery from a calf injury.

Injury: Calf.

Calf. When it happened: During India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI (January 18).

During India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI (January 18). Current status: Recovery ongoing.

Recovery ongoing. T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Under assessment.

Under assessment. Squad status: Named in the main New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

Named in the main New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Squad. Latest update: Rehab progressing.

Will Michael Bracewell be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

New Zealand remain hopeful but cautious about Michael Bracewell availability for the T20 World Cup 2026, as his presence improves the balance of the squad.

Eshan Malinga Injury Update – T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka were concerned after Eshan Malinga injured his left shoulder during the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20I.

Injury: Left shoulder.

Left shoulder. When it happened: Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20I (February 1).

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20I (February 1). Current status: Scan results awaited.

Scan results awaited. T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Unclear.

Unclear. Squad status: Key Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 squad member.

Key Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 squad member. Latest update: likely to be ruled out of action for four to six weeks.

Will Eshan Malinga be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Sri Lanka is awaiting scan results, but it is understood that Eshan Malinga is likely to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

David Miller Injury Update, T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa has received a timely boost ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 with good news about David Miller fitness.

Injury: Adductor muscle strain

Adductor muscle strain When it happened: While playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20

While playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20 Current status: Medically cleared

Medically cleared T20 World Cup 2026 availability: Available

Available Squad status: Part of the main South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Part of the main South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad Latest update: Cleared fitness test and travelled to India with the squad

Will David Miller be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Yes. Miller has been cleared by the CSA medical team and is expected to be available at the start of South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

