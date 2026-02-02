Adam Zampa Injury Update: Australia Spinner Nursing Groin Injury Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Adam Zampa injury update comes as another concern for Australia.

As if Australia didn’t have enough concerns, the latest Adam Zampa injury update will further add to their issues. He suffered a groin injury during the third T20I against Pakistan.

Zampa bowled only two overs in the first innings, where he conceded 20 runs without taking any wickets, and didn’t come to bat later in the second innings.

While the extent of the injury is unknown, this is a massive blow for Australia, who are already without Pat Cummins for the T20 World Cup 2026. Adam Zampa injury update is more concerning, as he is the team’s premium spinner and will play a pivotal role in sub-continent conditions.

ALSO READ:

Australia don’t have any other wrist spinner in the squad, though they have plenty of finger spin options. Zampa’s previous track record in these conditions suggests the 2021 champions can’t afford to lose him so close to the start of the tournament.

Adam Zampa injury update: Australia likely to play the waiting game

While there’s no official confirmation, Australia would want to give Adam Zampa as much time as possible to recover from the groin injury. They have adopted the same procedure for Josh Hazlewood and Tim David, who are currently unavailable for the Pakistan tour.

Australia will face Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman in the group stage and will fancy their chances to advance to the next round without Zampa on their side. This will give their premium spinner more time to recover and return for the Super Eight stage, where all teams will be more competitive.

That is still a hypothetical scenario, and the leg spinner might well be fit to play right from the start. There’s no official word on Adam Zampa injury update since yesterday’s game, so it’s hard to determine how severe the injury is.

Adam Zampa is a wizard with the white ball! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/QicnJvh52k — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2025

Australia have Matthew Kuhnemann as the other specialist spinner in their T20 World Cup 2026 squad, while Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, and Travis Head are part-time options. They will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 11 in Colombo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.