Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs Replace Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira in South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

The South Africa squad is riddled with injuries going into the T20 World Cup 2026 next month. In a recent announcement by Cricket South Africa (CSA), Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs will board the bus instead of Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira.

Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs Replace Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira

Tony de Zorzi was batting on 17 off 11 when he injured his hamstring during the 2nd ODI against India in Raipur. The southpaw, batting at No.6, couldn’t manage running between the wickets and was taken out of the field. However, he was added to the South Africa squad, hoping he would recover in time.

But CSA’s statement includes that de Zorzi is not recovering well. Ryan Rickelton, who was in blazing form around the time of squad selection, has continued his momentum in the ongoing SA20 2026 as well. The MI Cape Town is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 337 runs in 10 matches. He also has two centuries to his name and a show-stopping strike rate of 156.

On the other hand, Donovan Ferreira, who lacked form, was still added to the South Africa squad. Before his selection, he had 54 runs in three outings for Joburg Super Kings. He added 49 runs in the remaining five games. While Ferreira’s form was not in sight, a shoulder fracture has ruled him out of the team.

The replacement, Tristan Stubbs, will add balance to the South Africa squad. He made 129 runs in eight SA20 2026 outings for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He holds an average of 43, albeit misses consistency. However, he is a known power-hitter who changes the game in the tail end of the innings. His IPL experience will also come into picture.

ALSO READ:

Updated South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, and Tristan Stubbs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.