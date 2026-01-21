David Miller Injury Update: Will South Africa Batter Be Fit for T20 World Cup 2026?

David Miller has suffered a suspected groin injury, raising questions about his fitness for the T20 World Cup 2026. The injury occurred while he was fielding in the match for Paarl Royals against Joburg Super Kings on Monday, January 19. He left the field in the 16th over and did not came to bat during the chase.

In the match, Paarl Royals fell short while chasing 167, getting bowled out for 122, as Miller could not come out to bat.

David Miller injury update

The full details of the injury are not yet clear, and Miller himself said he does not know yet.

“I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow when I pick up. Obviously not ideal,” Miller said.

Miller has been in excellent form in SA20 2026, scoring 196 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.20 with a strike rate of 148.48.

With Donovan Ferreira sidelined due to a fractured shoulder and Tony de Zorzi recovering from a hamstring issue, Miller is the third squad member facing injury troubles.

When will David Miller return from injury?

There is currently no clear update on when David Miller will return from injury. The South Africa batter could miss Paarl Royals next match against Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator on January 22.

With South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign starting against Canada on February 9 in Ahmedabad, just weeks away, the team will be hoping Miller’s injury is not serious and that he recovers in time for the tournament.

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

