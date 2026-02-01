After Being Excluded From Preliminary Camp, Kamindu Mendis Returns to Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

Sri Lanka have announced their T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Sri Lanka have announced their T20 World Cup 2026 squad. They have included several IPL stars in their team.

ALSO READ:

Kamindu Mendis returns to Sri Lanka’s squad

Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead a strong Sri Lanka outfit, having several top players. Among batters are Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera, who all bring ample experience in this format.

Charith Asalanka, who was their previous captain, and Kamil Mishara are also part of the squad. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage are among spin-bowling all-rounders, while Kamindu Mendis also returns to the fold after missing the England series.

Dushmantha Chameera will lead the pace attack comprising Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga. Maheesh Theekshana is another spinner in Sri Lanka’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Overall, the team has numerous spin-bowling options, which is unsurprising, given that spinners will play a massive role in these conditions. They have focused on getting as many bowling options as possible, apart from a few specialist batters.

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.