RCB, SRH Stars Dropped From Sri Lanka Squad for England T20Is

Sri Lanka have omitted a few big names from their T20I squad for the England series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. They have left out the likes of Kamindu Mendis and Nuwan Thushara, both of whom have been part of the setup for a while.

Kamindu’s recent form has been hot and cold, which must have played a role in his exclusion. In 2025, he could only score 159 runs at an average of 19.87 and a strike rate of 130.32 in 10 innings, including a fifty.

His bowling returns were also middling, for he could only take a solitary wicket and conceded 8.66 runs per over in three innings. Meanwhile, Thushara’s exclusion has been baffling, given that Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera are highly vulnerable.

Sri Lanka include Pavan Rathnayake and Kusal Perera for England T20Is

Pavan Rathnayake has made a return to the T20I squad after playing marvellous knocks in the ODI rubber, including a century in the third game. He last played a T20I against Pakistan in November last year.

Additionally, Kusal Perera is also in the Sri Lanka squad for the T20I series and will bring his experience. Other notable names include Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamil Mishara, and Janith Liyanage.

This will be their last assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026, and big changes show they might prioritise recent form over previous backing. They are expected to announce the T20 World Cup 2026 squad soon.

Sri Lanka squad for England T20Is

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

