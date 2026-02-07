Eshan Malinga Ruled Out of Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Squad; Pramod Madushan Joins As Replacement

Sri Lanka have suffered a major setback as fast bowler Eshan Malinga has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury.

Eshan Malinga Ruled Out, Pramod Madushan Named Replacement

Eshan Malinga injured his non-bowling shoulder during the second T20I against England earlier this month while bowling the first delivery after a rain interruption. He immediately showed discomfort, clutched his shoulder during the follow-through, and fell to the ground. The injury forced him to miss the third T20I and eventually ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Following his injury, Sri Lanka have named Pramod Madushan as Malinga’s replacement. Madushan, who was left out of the original 15-member squad, has now been added to the team.

Pramod Madushan has played eight T20Is for Sri Lanka, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 8.63. He last represented Sri Lanka in the format in 2023.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Pramod Madushan as a replacement for Eshan Malinga in the Sri Lanka squad,” ICC released statement.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad,” statement added.

Sri Lanka Updated Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan.

Sri Lanka will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 8 against Ireland in Colombo. They are placed in Group B along with Oman, Australia, and Zimbabwe.

Eshan Malinga Set to Be Missed by Sri Lanka

The right-arm pacer took 36 wickets in 23 T20 matches in 2025. He made his T20I debut only last year, in November, against Zimbabwe during a tri-series. So far, he has taken eight wickets in eight T20Is. He came into the spotlight after an impressive IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the IPL 2025 season, he picked up 13 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.92.

Although Sri Lanka have pacers like Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Pramod Madushan for the T20 World Cup, they will miss a form player like Malinga, who was in decent form heading into the tournament.

