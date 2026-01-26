West Indies Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Announced: Shai Hope To Lead, Alzarri Joseph Misses Out

The West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 has been announced with some big names on the list.

Make way for some explosive cricket! The West Indies squad For T20 World Cup 2026 has been announced, as the team gears up for the coveted tournament. Shai Hope will lead the side after his heroics in the SA20 2025-26.

To add to that, Sherfane Rutherford, who missed out on their recent series against Afghanistan was also recalled to the side for the important competition. The West Indies have some good depth in their squad with the likes of Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein.

The West Indies went down to Afghanistan 2-1 in the recent T20I series, and will look to come back stronger for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin from February 7, 2026.

West Indies Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Skipper Shai Hope also missed out in the recent series against Afghanistan due to his commitments in the South African franchise league. Brandon King led the team in Hope’s absence, who will now have the captaincy weight lifted off his shoulders.

The West Indies have played a decent amount of T20Is in 2025, and are well oiled coming into the T20 World Cup 2026. The shortest format of the game in one such, where in the West Indies are always feared due to their unpredictability.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions have played a series in every month in the lead-up to the coveted tournament. Though they have been playing with different teams around the year, none of them have been away from the game.

West Indies Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

