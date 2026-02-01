Eshan Malinga Injury Scare Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 For Sri Lanka, Walks Off During SL vs ENG 2nd T20I

The Eshan Malinga injury will keep the Sri Lankans on their toes.

Sri Lanka have been hit with the worst nightmare that a team could imagine of, just before entering the T20 World Cup 2026. An Eshan Malinga injury forced him to go off the field clutching his left-shoulder after what came across as a scare in the SL vs ENG 2nd T20I.

The incident occurred on the third ball of the eighth over in the second innings of the clash. Eshan Malinga fell off after releasing the delivery, which was the first one after resumption of play (after the rain break). However, he was seen in excruciating pain after the fall, and had to walk off the field.

How Intense Was the Eshan Malinga Injury?

Though the intensity of the Eshan Malinga injury is yet to be ascertained, it will surely pose a scare to the Sri Lankan management, considering he is a key player in their World Cup campaign. Malinga’s left shoulder seemed to be the problem, as he left the field clutching his non-bowling arm.

Having played just eight T20Is across his brief career, Eshan Malinga has quickly become one of the X-factors for Sri Lanka in the shortest format. Though his economy is a bit on the higher side, the impact that he creates through regular wickets would be something handy for the Lions.

That being said, Dasun Shanaka and company will hope for a quick recovery from Eshan Malinga, which will allow him to take the field in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Malinga also possesses a lot of variations and is useful at the death.

