Harshit Rana Gives India Major Injury Concern Before T20 World Cup 2026; Hobbles off Field During IND vs SA Warm-Up Match

India were dealt a pressing injury scare ahead of their title defence in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, after speedster Harshit Rana was forced to leave the field during the IND vs SA warm-up match today (February 4). The incident happened when Rana came into bowl the fifth over of the Proteas innings.

Before he could even bowl his first delivery, Harshit Rana bailed out from his run-up, which again happened prior to the fifth ball of the over. The 24-year-old eventually bowled just one over in the game and hobbled off the field.

The BCCI is yet to give an official update regarding the injury and if it’s serious, but for now, the headache will remain as the Men in Blue play their tournament opener just one day later on February 7 against USA.

India are already without Washington Sundar, who is expected to rejoin the squad in time while Tilak Varma recently made a return from injury after missing the New Zealand series. The Harshit Rana injury update will thus be crucial for the Indian management to plan things ahead with not much time left.

Can India replace Harshit Rana in T20 World Cup 2026?

With the deadline for submitting the final squads already crossed, there remains a question if India will be allowed to name a replacement for Harshit Rana if his injury is serious. According to ICC rules, Yes, India can name Harshit Rana’s replacement by making a formal request to the apex board. Upon careful analysis, if satisfied that the injury or illness is genuine and severe enough to prevent participation, ICC will give the green signal to India to include a new player.

However, Harshit Rana is a key cog in the Indian pace battery and the management will hope that he can continue. If needed to be rested for a few games, India have a strong depth in pace options in the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, coupled with seaming all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube which will allow rotation and not exert too much workload on just one bowler.

