Wanindu Hasaranga Injury Update: Sri Lanka Skipper Dasun Shanaka Reveals Status of Star Spinner After SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Sri Lanka faced a big injury scare after Wanindu Hasaranga was spotted holding his hamstring during the SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 clash today (February 8). Following the match, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka shared the Wanindu Hasaranga injury update.

What had happened was, after being introduced to bowl in the eighth over, Hasaranga looked to be struggling after sending down the first couple of deliveries. The bowling all-rounder then had to be attended by the physios. Despite struggling, he continued to bowl and finished his entire quota of four overs but speculation remained over his fitness status.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Shanaka cleared any air of ambiguity, claiming,

“So, yeah, Wanindu got a, you know, problem with his hamstring. Hopefully it won’t be serious.”

It remains to be seen if he will be fit for their next clash against Oman on February 12. Nevertheless, Hasaranga is an asset for Sri Lanka, and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I World Cup history with 40 scalps in his tally.

ALSO READ:

Struggling Wanindu Hasaranga help Sri Lanka start T20 World Cup 2026 with win

Even though he was almost reduced to one leg, Wanindu Hasaranga delivered the goods to help the Islanders get off to a winning note at the ICC event. He finished with match figures of 3/25 and played a key role to turn around their fortunes of the T20 World Cup 2026 hosts after they looked like conceding the contest at one stage.

With the Ireland scoreboard reading 104/2 in 14 overs, they were in control of the chase with eight wickets in hand and 60 needed from six overs. This is where the experience of Hasaranga came in as he got the big wicket of Harry Tector, who was looking in good touch and Curtis Campher having already taken the scalp of Irish opener Ross Adair earlier.

Apart from Hasaranga’s three wicket, Maheesh Theekshana too snared three more as Ireland faced one of the worst collapses. They ended up losing eight wickets for 38 runs and were eventually bundled out for 143, handing Sri Lanka a comfortable 20-run win in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.