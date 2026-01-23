Adam Milne out of T20 World Cup 2026; Kyle Jamieson Named As Replacement in New Zealand Squad

Just two weeks before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand have suffered a major blow as Adam Milne has been ruled out of the tournament.

Adam Milne ruled out, Kyle Jamieson replaces him in New Zealand Squad

Adam Milne will miss the upcoming T20 World Cup which begins on February 7 after suffering a left hamstring tear. He was injured while bowling in the SA20 match on January 18, and scans later showed the severity of the injury.

Kyle Jamieson, who is currently with the New Zealand squad for the white ball tour of India, has been added to the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. He was earlier named as the travelling reserve.

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand will begin their campaign on February 8 against Afghanistan.

Adam Milne played for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2026 season, where he took 11 wickets in eight innings. Unfortunately, an injury he suffered against MI Cape Town has ruled him out.

New Zealand head coach said the team feels disappointed for Milne, adding that he had worked very hard to be ready for the tournament.

“We’re all gutted for Adam. He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers,” Rob said.

Whereas his replacement, Kyle Jamieson, who took six wickets in the ODI series against India and two more in the first T20I, has been in good form. Coach Rob Walter said Kyle Jamieson is a key part of the pace attack.

“It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He’s an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour,” Rob added.

Walter confirmed that a replacement travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup will be announced in due course.

