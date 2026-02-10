Former Pakistan Pacer Joins USA T20 World Cup 2026 Squad as Injury Replacement for Jasdeep Singh

Former Pakistan pacer Ehsan Adil has joined the USA T20 World Cup 2026 squad as an injury replacement for Jasdeep Singh, who was ruled out due to a right shoulder injury.

Former Pakistan Pacer Ehsan Adil Replaces Injured Jasdeep Singh in USA T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Ehsan Adil, who has played three Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan but is yet to play for the USA, was named as a replacement in USA T20 World Cup 2026 squad after Jasdeep Singh was ruled out with a right shoulder injury. Singh picked up the injury during the warm-up match against New Zealand on February 5. Adil was also part of Pakistan’s World Cup 2025 squad and played matches against Ireland and Australia.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Ehsan Adil as a replacement for Jasdeep Singh in the USA squad,” ICC released statement.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad, ” the statement added.

Adil is yet to make his T20I debut. In 2025, he played in Major League Cricket (MLC) for MI New York where he took five wickets.

Updated USA T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane, and Ehsan Adil.

USA Give India a Tough Fight in Opening Match

USA were impressive in their first match as they gave India a tough fight but unfortunately lost by 29 runs. They started the game well by taking four wickets in the powerplay and picking up wickets in regular intervals. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant 84 not out off 49 balls helped India post a total of 161.

In reply, the USA batters tried their best, with Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, and Milind Kumar scoring 30 plus runs each, but it was not enough. Still, they gave the defending champions a strong challenge.

Their next match is against Pakistan on February 10 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The last time these two teams met in the T20 World Cup 2024, USA won the match in a Super Over. They will be motivated and will look to win again. USA are placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Namibia.

