Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Will Australia Pacer Be Fit To Play T20 World Cup 2026? Travelling Reserve Named As Cover

The latest Josh Hazlewood injury update will concern Australia.

Amidst growing concerns, Australia have received Josh Hazlewood injury update ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The pacer suffered an Achilles injury that kept him out of the Ashes 2025.

In the latest news, Hazlewood will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation and will join the Australia squad later in Sri Lanka. This Josh Hazlewood injury update suggests he hasn’t recovered as swiftly as the team would have wanted, but Australia are unlikely to rush him back.

“We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka,” selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Josh Hazlewood injury update: Australia name Sean Abbott as travelling reserve

To cover for Josh Hazlewood’s absence, Australia have named Sean Abbott as their travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup 2026. This development comes because the 2021 champions want replacements ready should the need arise.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis has travelled to Sri Lanka and linked up with Australia’s squad. He has regained his fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury in the recently concluded BBL 2025/26.

Australia are likely to play the waiting game with Josh Hazlewood and ask him to take his time since they will face lower-ranked sides in the opening part of the T20 World Cup 2026. Those matches will be played in Sri Lanka, where spinners will play a greater role, and Australia can employ other pacers in the squad.

