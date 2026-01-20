Nathan Ellis Set To Miss BBL Knockout With Injury, Raises Concerns for Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Nathan Ellis will miss the BBL knockout match after picking up an injury, which has also raised concerns in the Australia camp ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Nathan Ellis Injury a Worry for Australia

Hobart Hurricanes confirmed that Ellis suffered the injury during their match against Brisbane Heat, though the exact nature of the issue has not been disclosed. The franchise said a decision on his availability for the remainder of the BBL finals will be made in the coming days.

The Hurricanes face Melbourne Stars in a knockout clash on Wednesday, January 21. A defeat would end their campaign, while a win or a rain-affected washout, with showers forecast, would see them move into the Challenger final on Friday against either Perth Scorchers or Sydney Sixers.

Nathan Ellis, the captain of Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2025–26 season, played nine matches and took 14 wickets, with his best figures being 3/30.

Ellis injury is also a worry for Australia, as he has been named in the T20 World Cup squad. With the tournament starting on February 7, the team management will be hoping that he recovers soon.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who have been named in the squad, still recovering from injuries, Ellis will play a key role in the bowling attack, especially as he has been in good form in T20 cricket.

When asked about any injury concerns on January 19, chair of selectors George Bailey said there were none regarding Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis, and explained that the players are managing a heavy workload due to a busy schedule.

“No, I hope not,” he said. “They’ve got a busy, well, one of them is going to have a busy few days with hopefully two or three games in four or five days. So a busy back end to the tournament.

Before the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia will face Pakistan in a three match T20I series, which will begin on January 29 in Lahore.

