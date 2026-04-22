LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 32: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 32 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Match no.32 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home venue. Here’s our LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction for this match, to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Super Giants have only two wins and have lost four games in the tournament. They have suffered three straight defeats, most recently losing to Punjab Kings by 54 runs. Following a dismal bowling performance, their batters could not do much while chasing a mammoth total of 255.

Rajasthan Royals have four wins in the season but have lost back to back matches. In the previous game, they went down by four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the best batter with 46 off 28 as they posted 155/9 on a sluggish pitch. Pacers started well before Ravindra Jadeja took 2 for 8 in three overs but RR could not hold their nerves in the end overs.

LSG vs RR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Impact player: Prince Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium have been on the flatter side in recent years. In the last IPL edition, the average batting first score at the venue was 187. However, the pitches have offered some assistance for seamers in this season.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 29 degrees Celsius in the evening.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has been moved around in the batting order but he remains a good fantasy option.

He has scored 803 runs in the shorter format this year at an average 42 while striking at 162.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has been bowling superbly in this season, especially with the new ball.

Archer has snared eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.52.

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has been excellent in the tournament so far, doing well across phases.

He has taken 11 wickets from six games at an economy of 8.59, including 2 for 25 in the previous game where the team conceded 254.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been incredible in the tournament, scoring 246 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 236.

Overall, he has 498 runs at an average of 38 while striking at 220, with one century and three half centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 223 runs in the season at an average of 56 and strike rate of 153.

Jaiswal has scored 782 runs in the league since last year, averaging 46 at a strike rate of 158, with eight half centuries.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh hasn’t played a big knock yet but has been among runs, and remains a good captaincy option.

In IPL 2025, he accumulated 627 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 163, including six fifties and a hundred.

Team for LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are struggling badly, especially with their batting unit. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have a destructive batting line-up along with quality bowling attack. Expect RR to come out victorious in this game.

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