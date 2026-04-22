LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 32: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 32 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.
Match no.32 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home venue. Here’s our LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction for this match, to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The Super Giants have only two wins and have lost four games in the tournament. They have suffered three straight defeats, most recently losing to Punjab Kings by 54 runs. Following a dismal bowling performance, their batters could not do much while chasing a mammoth total of 255.
Rajasthan Royals have four wins in the season but have lost back to back matches. In the previous game, they went down by four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the best batter with 46 off 28 as they posted 155/9 on a sluggish pitch. Pacers started well before Ravindra Jadeja took 2 for 8 in three overs but RR could not hold their nerves in the end overs.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.
Impact player: Prince Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.
The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium have been on the flatter side in recent years. In the last IPL edition, the average batting first score at the venue was 187. However, the pitches have offered some assistance for seamers in this season.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 29 degrees Celsius in the evening.
READ MORE:
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Prince Yadav (LSG)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants are struggling badly, especially with their batting unit. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have a destructive batting line-up along with quality bowling attack. Expect RR to come out victorious in this game.
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