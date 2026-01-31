CSK New Signing Replaced in T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Days Ahead of the Tournament

Australia have dropped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Matthew Short from their T20 World Cup 2026 squad days ahead of the tournament. Initially, Short was part of their provisional side.

Australia bring in Matt Renshaw for CSK all-rounder Matthew Short

Matt Renshaw, who has been mighty impressive lately, has replaced Matthew Short in Australia’s squad for T20 World Cup 2026. He enjoyed a fabulous BBL, where his contributions with both bat and ball came to the fore.

“Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat. With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle order support, with Tim David completing his return to play program in the early phase of the tournament.”

More to follow…

