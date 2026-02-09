Group D Super 8 Scenarios T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan Points Table, Remaining Fixtures & Qualification Permutations

The Group D Super 8 scenarios for the T20 World Cup 2026 promise a tough competition in what many call the ‘Group of Death’. The group includes last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

Take a look at every squad for the T20 World Cup 2026

Unlike other groups, Group D stands out as it does not feature any former world champion sides. However, it has recent finalists South Africa and New Zealand, along with T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan. These three teams are expected to be involved in an intense battle for Super 8 spots. Canada and the UAE will look to perform out of their skin and create an upset threat to these high-ranked teams to keep their Group D Super 8 scenarios alive.

Let’s take a closer look at the Group D Super 8 scenarios for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Last updated on February 9, 2026.

Group D Points Table (Updated)

Pos Team Played Won Lost N/R NRR Points 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 – +1.162 2 2 Afghanistan 1 0 1 – -1.162 0 3 Canada – – – – – – 4 South Africa – – – – – – 5 UAE – – – – – –

Group D Remaining Fixtures

South Africa remaining fixtures:

vs Canada, February 9, Ahmedabad

vs Afghanistan, February 11, Ahmedabad

vs New Zealand, February 14, Ahmedabad

vs United Arab Emirates, February 18, Delhi

New Zealand remaining fixtures:

vs United Arab Emirates, February 10, Chennai

vs South Africa, February 14, Ahmedabad

vs Canada, February 17, Chennai

Afghanistan remaining fixtures:

vs South Africa, February 11, Ahmedabad

vs United Arab Emirates, February 16, Delhi

vs Canada, February 19, Chennai

Canada remaining fixtures:

vs South Africa, February 9, Ahmedabad

vs United Arab Emirates, February 13, Delhi

vs New Zealand, February 17, Chennai

vs Afghanistan, February 19, Chennai

United Arab Emirates remaining fixtures:

vs New Zealand, February 10, Chennai

vs Canada, February 13, Delhi

vs Afghanistan, February 16, Delhi

vs South Africa, February 18, Delhi

How Many Points Are Needed To Qualify From Group D?

In Group D Super 8 scenarios for the T20 World Cup 2026, a team generally needs six points (three wins) to qualify without depending on other results.

After the Group D qualification scenarios after today match, New Zealand are currently topping the points table, while Afghanistan now need to win all their remaining Group D Super 8 matches. The teams like South Africa, Canada and the UAE are yet to open their campaign, and the fight for the remaining Super 8 spot is still open in Group D.

Group D Super 8 Qualification Scenarios

Here’s a breakdown of Group D Super 8 scenarios and which teams have the edge.

New Zealand

The Kiwis have taken an early lead by beating Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener, taking revenge for their defeat in the last edition. But the question remains the same: what does New Zealand need to qualify for Super 8 from Group D? If they keep this winning momentum against the UAE and Canada, New Zealand will reach six points and have a good chance to top the table. A win against South Africa would guarantee their Super 8 spot early.

South Africa

South Africa have a strong chance in Group D even though they have not yet started their campaign. So, let’s see what does South Africa need to qualify for Super 8 from Group D? With matches against Canada, UAE, and Afghanistan, the Proteas expect to reach six points. However, given their past issues with unexpected World Cup losses to lower-ranked sides, the Aiden Markram-led side must avoid any slip-up. If South Africa lose to Afghanistan, their chances of qualifying for Super 8 from Group D will heavily depend on their match against New Zealand, which could become a virtual knockout game.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan face a tougher road after losing their opening game. What does Afghanistan need to qualify from Group D? They must defeat Canada and the UAE and also pull off a surprise win against South Africa to reach six points. Strong performances from Rashid Khan and the spin unit will be crucial to keep their Group D Super 8 qualification hopes alive. Afghanistan also boasts an advantage in that they play the last Group D match against Canada, allowing them to know exactly what they need if net run rate comes into play.

Canada

Canada will find it tough to advance, but it is still mathematically possible. What does Canada need to qualify for Super 8 from Group D? They must beat the UAE and then pull off at least one major upset against Afghanistan, New Zealand, or South Africa to remain in the race.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE faces a difficult challenge in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Super 8 situations. What does the UAE need to qualify for Super 8 from Group D? They must beat Canada and achieve at least two surprise victories against a strong team. While qualification will be tough, they cannot be completely ruled out, especially considering their recent strong performances.

Group D Net Run Rate Scenarios and Tie-breaker Rules

New Zealand currently lead Group D after their first victory over Afghanistan by five wickets on Sunday, while the other teams are yet to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Net Run Rate (NRR) will likely play a significant role in deciding the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Super 8 qualification scenarios, especially if teams end up with the same points.

According to ICC rules:

A tied match will be settled through a Super Over.

If the Super Over is tied, additional Super Overs will be played until a winner is decided.

In the case of a washout, both teams earn one point.

If teams finish with equal points, rankings are determined by NRR.

A common question is whether a team can qualify with four points in Group D. The answer is yes, but it will depend heavily on the results of other matches and the net run rate.

FAQs

What does New Zealand need to qualify for Super 8 from Group D? New Zealand need at least two more wins to reach six points and secure qualification. They can also top the Group D points table if they continue to dominate. How can South Africa qualify for Super 8 from Group D? South Africa must avoid upsets against lower-ranked teams and aim for wins in at least three matches. What does Afghanistan need to qualify from Group D? After a defeat against New Zealand, Afghanistan must win all their Group D matches against South Africa, Canada and the UAE for direct qualification. A defeat, on the other hand, may affect their T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Super 8 qualification scenarios. Can Canada qualify for the Super 8 stage from Group D? Canada need wins against the UAE and at least two strong teams to stay in the race. Can the UAE qualify for Super 8 from Group D? The UAE face a difficult task and will need several upsets to have a chance in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D scenarios.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.