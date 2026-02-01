Usman Tariq Responds to Cameron Green’s Bowling Action Complaint With Cheeky Instagram Story.

Cameron Green was unhappy with Usman Tariq's bowling action.

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has come up with a cheeky Instagram story to fire back at Cameron Green, who mocked the spinner for his unusual bowling action. During the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore, Green was unhappy with Tariq’s bowling action and pointed it out angrily while going back to the pavilion.

He was probably calling him a ‘chucker’, an allegation Tariq has faced his whole career. However, the Pakistani spinner didn’t hold back and posted a GIF of a boy with a crying face, with the caption ‘After getting out’, on his Instagram account.

This was a direct sly at Green, as Tariq mocked him for whining after getting out in the second T20I. It will be interesting to see whether the ICC comes up with any sanctions on the Pakistani bowler for this cheeky dig.

Usman Tariq’s bowling action comes in limelight again

It’s not the first time Usman Tariq has faced allegations of bowling with an illegal action. He had previously been reported twice, and even Tom Banton complained in the recently concluded ILT20 2025/26.

However, the ICC hasn’t shown any reaction to Tariq’s bowling action and allowed him to continue in the international arena. He has modified his action and falls within the set criteria.

However, Usman Tariq will be closely monitored by the umpires since Cameron Green has complained about his bowling action. For now, he is expected to continue bowling for his national team.

