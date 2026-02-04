Heinrich Klaasen had played a pivotal role for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Why is Heinrich Klaasen not playing for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026? It is because he retired from international cricket in June 2025.

Led by Aiden Markram, the Proteas will start their T20 World Cup campaign in Ahmedabad on February 9 against Canada.

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule for all teams

The South African wicketkeeper-batter retired on June 2, 2025, to focus on franchise cricket. He last played for South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 in the months of February and March.

Klaasen’s decision came after he was overlooked for Cricket South Africa’s central contracts in April 2025. Until then, he had been on a white-ball only contract, having retired from Tests in January 2024.

South Africa to Miss Heinrich Klaasen’s Experience in Middle-Order

For the upcoming edition, Klaasen could be a big miss for the Proteas. While South Africa have talented middle-order batters like Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, they may miss Klaasen’s experience. David Miller remains the only senior player in the side in the middle-order department. However, he is among the injury doubts for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 190 runs in eight innings in the previous edition of the ICC event in 2022, averaging 31.66. He played a brilliant 52 off 27 balls in the final against India, keeping South Africa in the game, though they fell short by six runs.

Overall, Klaasen had played 58 T20Is, scoring 1,000 runs in 53 innings at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 141.84, including five half-centuries. His last T20I was against Pakistan in December 2024.

