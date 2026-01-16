Abhishek Nayar Opens Up on Retiring Out Harleen Deol After Her Knock Guides UP Warriorz to First Victory in WPL 2026

Harleen became only the second batter to be retired out by teams in WPL history.

Harleen Deol powered UP Warriorz to their first win of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. In the WPL 2026 Latest News the head coach Abhishek Nayar discussed the decision to retire her out against Delhi Capitals (DC).

After three consecutive defeats, UP Warriorz finally opened their account on the points table with a dominating seven-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (January 16).

Abhishek Nayar Breaks Silence on Decision to Retire Out Harleen Deol vs DC

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar explained that the decision of retiring out Harleen Deol was a tactical move made during the timeout.

“During the timeout, we focused on specific roles. Harleen, we felt had done a job and that time we had power, and we thought if in the back phase we could get those extra 30-40 runs. Just that mindset, we felt those roles were created for those particular players. But Harleen always puts the team first. Harleen is a testament what a team player is,” Nayar said in a video posted by WPL on social media handles.

A true team player 🤝

A composed knock in the chase 😇@imharleenDeol reflects on #UPW’s maiden win of the season with Head Coach Abhishek Nayar 💛 – by @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/Snc7hePliG — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 16, 2026

This came after Harleen Deol was batting steadily on 47 off 36 balls at a 130.55 strike rate in the 17th over against Delhi Capitals when Nayar called her back to send in South African finisher Chloe Tryon, who was also making her WPL debut, for power hitting. However, the trick did not pay off as Tryon was dismissed for one run off three balls.

It also triggered a mini collapse as UPW lost four wickets for 13 runs, as they were reduced from 141/4 after 17 overs to 152/8 at the end of the innings.

Harleen Deol Fiery Response Seals UP Warriorz Maiden Victory in WPL 2026

Harleen Deol responded strongly in the next clash against the reigning champions, MI. The right-hander kick-started her knock with three fours on the trot, silencing critics from the last game’s retire-out. She remained unbeaten on 64 off 39 balls, hitting 12 boundaries, with a strike rate of 164.10 and led UP Warriorz to their first win of the WPL 2026 with 11 balls to spare, alongside Tryon’s 27 off 11. The performance earned Harleen Deol Player of the Match and moved UPW off the bottom of the points table, improving their net run rate after three losses.

UP Warriorz will play their next match against the same opposition, Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, January 17, before the WPL 2026 enters its Vadodara leg.

