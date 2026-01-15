After Being Retired Out Previous Game, Harleen Deol Slams Three Successive Fours to Start Innings vs Mumbai Indians [WATCH]

Harleen Deol has showcased a scorching-hot form so far in her innings during the ongoing MI vs UPW clash. As per the latest WPL 2026 news, the UP Warriorz player became just the second batter in the league’s history to get retired out in last night’s fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Deol was batting at 47 off 36 balls as the management decided to replace her with Chloe Tryon before the final three overs of the first innings.

Harleen Deol Keeping UP Warriorz’s Hopes Alive in MI vs UPW WPL 2026

However, the right-hander has swiftly bounced back from the setback to start off her innings against the Mumbai Indians with three successive boundaries. At the time of writing, Deol is at 43 with Phoebe Litchfield at the crease, as the Warriorz need 50 more runs to claim their maiden WPL 2026 victory.

Watch one of her boundaries here:

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.