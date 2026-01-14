Harleen Deol Retired Out Just Three Runs Shy Of Fifty in UPW vs DC in WPL 2026

Harleen Deol was having one of her better days when she was called back in the death overs of the first innings.

Batters getting retired out is slowly becoming the norm in the shortest format of the game. UP Warriorz batter Harleen Deol was retired out while she was playing on an unbeaten 47 against the Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai.

Here’s everything you need to know about WPL 2026 – latest news, results, points table and live updates.

Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field first. The Warriorz once again sent Kiran Navgire at the top of the order alongside Meg Lanning, but the former returned without troubling the scorers. Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield then stitched a 47-run stand, seeing off the powerplay.

After Harlen Deol walked in to bat at No.4, she added 85 runs to the total along with her skipper. But soon after that, things went south for the Warriorz. Harleen Deol was playing on 47* off 36 deliveries when she was called back to the pavilion.

The decision led to a bit of confusion in the middle, as the Indian batter couldn’t understand who the message was for. Having struck seven boundaries already, this was one of the better innings for Deol, as she had found some momentum with the bat in hand. But the UPW management had other plans.

ALSO READ:

Why Harleen Deol Should Bat At 3

One of the main reasons why the UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the points table is their uncertain batting order. The Meg Lanning-led side have not been able to figure out their best batting positions yet, and that has come to haunt them.

In the first match of the season, the team sent out Kiran Navgire to open the batting alongside the skipper, with Harleen at four. Both the players ended with scores of 1 and 0 respectively. However, they changed the batting order in the next game.

In the second game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), they swapped the batting positions of both Navgire and Deol, this time producing scores of 11 and 5 respectively. Cut to the third game, Navgire was back at the top of the order, once again going back without troubling the scorers.

The UPW management, led by head coach Abhishek Nayar need to fix Harleen Deol at No.3, considering her ability to rotate the strike and also accelerate towards the back end of the innings. Phoebe Litchfield can open with her senior Australian with Navgire coming in at four.

The management needs to back the players to perform at their positions for more games than just one. Constant chopping and changing will not result in inducing any confidence in the minds of the batters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.