IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 52 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 52 between India and West Indies.

India (IND) will face West Indies (WI) in this Super 8 Group 1 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction for match no.52, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In a virtual quarterfinal, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to secure their spot in the semifinals. After losing to South Africa, they smashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs. Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30), Hardik Pandya (50* off 23), and Tilak Varma (44* off 16) powered them to 256. Arshdeep Singh then snared 3 for 24 in four overs.

West Indies are in a similar position, with a win over Zimbabwe and a defeat to South Africa. They were reduced to 83 for 7 in the previous game before Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52* off 37) got them to 176. Bowlers, however, could not make any impact.

India vs West Indies Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

IND vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Gardens is known for batting-friendly pitches with high-scoring games being a norm. The pitch for this game is expected to be a flat one. The average batting first score here reads 181.

As for the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has had a couple of poor games but he remains a big threat.

In the last eight games, he has taken 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68.

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has hit a couple of fifties in the tournament and remains a top fantasy option.

He has 237 runs in the last eight games at an average of 34 and strike rate of 143.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav has hit 84* and three 30s in the tournament.

He has made 423 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 60 and strike rate of 165.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya has been in magnificent form, and offers all-round value.

He has scored 155 runs in the tournament and has picked up five wickets.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer has blasted 64, 46, and 85 in three of the games in the tournament.

Hetmyer has made 405 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 50 and strike rate of 181.

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma returned to form with 55 off 30 against Zimbabwe, and remains a top captaincy option.

The left-hander has 1,367 runs in T20 Internationals at a strike rate of 190 while averaging 34.

Team for IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

India will be favourites heading into this game against West Indies. They have an excellent bowling attack and a deep batting line-up. Expect India to come out on top.

