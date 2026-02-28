IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 52 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 52 between India and West Indies.
India (IND) will face West Indies (WI) in this Super 8 Group 1 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction for match no.52, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
In a virtual quarterfinal, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to secure their spot in the semifinals. After losing to South Africa, they smashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs. Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30), Hardik Pandya (50* off 23), and Tilak Varma (44* off 16) powered them to 256. Arshdeep Singh then snared 3 for 24 in four overs.
West Indies are in a similar position, with a win over Zimbabwe and a defeat to South Africa. They were reduced to 83 for 7 in the previous game before Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52* off 37) got them to 176. Bowlers, however, could not make any impact.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
Eden Gardens is known for batting-friendly pitches with high-scoring games being a norm. The pitch for this game is expected to be a flat one. The average batting first score here reads 181.
As for the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Shai Hope (WI)
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
India will be favourites heading into this game against West Indies. They have an excellent bowling attack and a deep batting line-up. Expect India to come out on top.
