Shreyas Iyer Reveals Prize for Six-hiting Contest Between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly After Match-winning Show in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026

Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya are currently the top two run-scorers for PBKS in the IPL 2026.

A blistering partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in the PBKS vs LSG match helped the Punjab Kings carry on their unbeaten run in the IPL 2026. Following the match, captain Shreyas Iyer opened up on how he had encouraged the duo to compete in a fierce showdown of whacking the most maximums in the ongoing season.

On being asked about the discussion in the squad for becoming a good six-hitting side, the skipper mentioned setting up the exciting competition between two of their young guns. He also noted allocating an enticing prize for winning the contest.

“I was just talking with Cooper and Priyansh at the moment, and I said that let’s compete in this IPL for who hits the most number of sixes, and they’re up for it. The prize is going to be my bat,” said Shreyas on a lighter note in the post-match presentation.

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Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Masterclass Fuelled Punjab Kings to Mammoth Target in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

The last edition’s runners-up are continuing a spectacular run in the IPL 2026. Earlier, PBKS had aced all four chases of the season so far, but they were yet to face the challenge of batting first and defending the total. In tonight’s PBKS vs LSG game, the side was put to bat first for the first time in the IPL 2026.

But while countering the new challenge, a fiery PBKS batting order showed no signs of slowing down, even after losing opener Prabhsimran Singh early in the match. The other swashbuckling opener, Priyansh Arya, put on a power-hitting masterclass, smacking four boundaries and a total of nine sixes en route to his stellar 93-run knock.

On the other hand, Australian youngster Connolly, who was off to a slow start, also picked up pace to smash 87 runs off 46 deliveries. His pulsating innings included eight fours and seven maximums, three of which came in consecutive balls off Aiden Markram. Captain Shreyas also praised their remarkable 180-run partnership off only 80 balls that guided PBKS to notch up a massive total of 254/7 on the scoreboard.

“It was exceptional, and some of the shots I saw, were jaw-dropping. The way they built the partnership, specially in the middle overs, it was sensational,” stated the skipper.

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