‘Just One Dot Ball’ – Babar Azam Blasts Explosive Ton at 192 Strike Rate in PSL 2026 To Silence Critics

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam, who has been under the spotlight for his strike-rate issues, especially in the shortest format, proved his critics wrong with a fiery batting display in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026). The Peshawar Zalmi skipper smashed his 12th T20 ton in the match against Quetta Gladiators today (April 19), while maintaining an aggressive strike rate of 192.31.

The dynamic right-hander scored an unbeaten 52-ball 100*, comprising six boundaries and four maximums. However, the highlight of Babar’s knock was that he conceded just a solitary dot-ball during his stay. Babar’s blitzkrieg eventually helped the Zalmi side post a towering 255/3 in 20 overs.

Following the batting heroics, fans heaped plaudits on one of the best batters of his generation and backed him amidst all the noise.

Check some of the best reactions below.

Babar Azam played just one dot ball in his 52-ball innings tonight. In the ball-by-ball database which has over 3,000 innings of 50 or more balls in T20s all over the world, no batter has ever had as few as one dot ball.@babarazam258 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/2VlBusWT64 — اویس محی الدین وانی (@owaiswani_19_) April 19, 2026

What a innings well done Babar Azam 👏🔥🔥💯💯 pic.twitter.com/ijFAAV8J5V — Abdul Nafie (@AbdulNafie9) April 19, 2026

Babar Azam has given a strong reply with the bat 👑🔥

Scoring at high intent, proving critics wrong 💥

Silencing doubts about T20 form 🥶

Showing he can dominate, anchor & finish 💯

Message clear: class is permanent, form is temporary 👑#HBLPSL11 #BabarAzam #NewEra #PZvQG #Crick pic.twitter.com/pggXrL28oh — syed Momin shah (@MominSyed21193) April 19, 2026

No one match the class and elegance of Babar Azam, infact ppl envy him — FARRUKH (@4rk18277114rk) April 19, 2026

World Record: Babar Azam is the first batter in T20 history to bat just one dot ball in an innings of more than 50 balls.💥

pic.twitter.com/mq0PBWSFXX — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) April 19, 2026

Your thoughts now on this century of Babar Azam?? not a T20 player??@kumailn 🙃😌 — Maahi 🇵🇰🇳🇱 (@ItsMaahiEra) April 19, 2026

A century of only 52 balls that too against the likes of Abrar and Usman, take a bow, Babar Azam!🫡🔥🏏

Par gai thand ?????

Roar of Babar Azam after 100 🥵

King is back Alhumdulillah 🤲🏻#BabarAzam #PZvsQG #PSL11 pic.twitter.com/YCh1PU0DbI — Mohammad Atif Abbasi🇵🇰 (@MohammadAtifAb1) April 19, 2026

Babar has been enjoying good form in PSL 2026, and is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 401 runs in seven innings at an impeccable average of 100.25 with an overall strike rate of 143.72.

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Babar Azam and his struggle with strike-rate

Throughout the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year, there were calls to drop Babar Azam as he was evidently struggling. He failed to chase down a target of a little more than run-a-ball in a game against Netherlands that posed questions over his T20 credentials. Overall in the ICC event, Babar Azam could manage just 91 runs at a subpar average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 112.34, which is considered extremely slow in the shortest format.

Prior to the T20 World Cup 2026 as well, Babar had a lacklustre BBL 2025-26, where he scored 202 runs for the Sydney Sixers in 11 innings at a subpar strike rate of just 103.06 and an average of 22.44.

His low strike-rate has been a concern for some time now, which also saw him getting dropped from the Pakistan T20I side earlier last year before making a comeback after the Asia Cup 2025.

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