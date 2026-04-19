‘Just One Dot Ball’ – Babar Azam Blasts Explosive Ton at 192 Strike Rate in PSL 2026 To Silence Critics

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam, who has been under the spotlight for his strike-rate issues, especially in the shortest format, proved his critics wrong with a fiery batting display in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026). The Peshawar Zalmi skipper smashed his 12th T20 ton in the match against Quetta Gladiators today (April 19), while maintaining an aggressive strike rate of 192.31.
The dynamic right-hander scored an unbeaten 52-ball 100*, comprising six boundaries and four maximums. However, the highlight of Babar’s knock was that he conceded just a solitary dot-ball during his stay. Babar’s blitzkrieg eventually helped the Zalmi side post a towering 255/3 in 20 overs.
Following the batting heroics, fans heaped plaudits on one of the best batters of his generation and backed him amidst all the noise.
Check some of the best reactions below.
Babar has been enjoying good form in PSL 2026, and is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 401 runs in seven innings at an impeccable average of 100.25 with an overall strike rate of 143.72.
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Throughout the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year, there were calls to drop Babar Azam as he was evidently struggling. He failed to chase down a target of a little more than run-a-ball in a game against Netherlands that posed questions over his T20 credentials. Overall in the ICC event, Babar Azam could manage just 91 runs at a subpar average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 112.34, which is considered extremely slow in the shortest format.
Prior to the T20 World Cup 2026 as well, Babar had a lacklustre BBL 2025-26, where he scored 202 runs for the Sydney Sixers in 11 innings at a subpar strike rate of just 103.06 and an average of 22.44.
His low strike-rate has been a concern for some time now, which also saw him getting dropped from the Pakistan T20I side earlier last year before making a comeback after the Asia Cup 2025.
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