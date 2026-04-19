Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Blitz Hand Lucknow Third Consecutive Loss; Key Takeaways from PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026

The hosts clinched the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 match by 54 runs.

The Punjab Kings have continued their undefeated run in the IPL 2026 after claiming a scintillating victory in the PBKS vs LSG game at home. The 180-run partnership off 80 balls between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly headlined tonight’s game in New Chandigarh. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the PBKS vs LSG fixture.

Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Blitz Powers PBKS to Massive 254/7

After winning all four matches while chasing a target, the Punjab outfit was put to bat first for the first time in the IPL 2026. Moreover, the visitors claimed an early edge with the dismissal of Prabhsimran Singh in the first over of the innings. But what followed next was an absolute onslaught from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, fueling them to put up a massive 250-plus score on the board.

Priyansh looked in a fierce touch from ball one, smashing four boundaries and nine sixes in the PBKS vs LSG match. The batter missed out on his second ton in the tournament by just six runs as he returned for a stunning 37-ball 93.

On the other hand, Connolly was off to a slow start, managing only 41 runs off 32 balls halfway through the game. But the 22-year-old scripted a stellar comeback to whack 46 off his next 14 balls, including three successive over-boundaries off Aiden Markram in the 13th over. He was dismissed after an 87-run knock, comprising eight fours and seven maximums.

Prince Yadav Impresses Again

In a game where all the LSG bowlers conceded runs over an expensive economy rate of 10, Prince Yadav once again displayed brilliant execution, giving away just 25 runs in his four-over quota. The pacer also snared two crucial scalps of Connolly and Shashank Singh (17 off 6), who could have piled up an even bigger total against the side.

Notably, the dismissal of Connolly had also shifted the momentum towards Lucknow, as the hosts lost three wickets in quick succession in the subsequent three overs.

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Nicholas Pooran Continues Dismal Run

The star Caribbean big-hitter, Nicholas Pooran, who had an exceptional last season, is still struggling to find his form in the IPL 2026. Last year, he was not only the side’s second highest scorer with 524 runs but also amassed the most sixes of the edition. But coming into the 19th edition of the league, Pooran registered his fourth single-digit score in six outings after returning for a run-a-ball nine in the PBKS vs LSG match.

With three consecutive defeats, his underwhelming run will be one of the multiple concerns for the franchise ahead in the IPL 2026.

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