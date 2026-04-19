GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 30: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 30 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against the hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no.30 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our GT vs MI Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans are coming on the back of three straight victories, most recently beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) starred with the ball to restrict the opponents to 180. Captain Shubman Gill then scored a magnificent 86 off 50 deliveries to get his side to six points.

Mumbai Indians are languishing at ninth place with only two points, having won once and lost four games. They are coming off a demoralising seven-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings. Quinton de Kock hit a superb 112 not out off 60 balls while Naman Dhir struck 50 off 31 to power the team to 195. It wasn’t enough, however, as the bowling unit looked listless.

GT vs MI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Santner, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Izhar.

Impact player: Danish Malewar.

GT vs MI IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Ahmedabad are generally excellent for batting with not much help for bowlers, barring some new-ball movement. High-scoring games are a norm here, with the average first innings score since the previous IPL season reading 212.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear with zero chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (MI)

Quinton de Kock played his first game of the season and hammered an unbeaten 112 off 60 deliveries.

Overall, he has three centuries and 24 half centuries to his credit in the league.

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna has taken 11 wickets in the tournament, including a four-wicket haul.

The right-arm pacer has snared 36 wickets from 20 innings since the last IPL edition at a strike rate of 12.89.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has had a disappointing season so far but remains a good fantasy option.

Last season, he had amassed 759 runs at an average of 54 and strike rate of 156.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler has done well in the season, scoring 201 runs with two half centuries.

Buttler has a great record against Mumbai Indians, piling on 621 runs at an average of 51.75 with four fifties and a hundred.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is coming off three consecutive fifties, including 86 off 50 in the previous game.

Gill has stellar numbers at the Ahmedabad venue, with over 1,400 runs at an average of 59 while striking at 165.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has scored only 106 runs in the season but remains a top captaincy option for his track record.

He has made 590 runs in T20 cricket this year at a strike rate of 159 while averaging 36.87, including five fifties.

Team for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans are in a much better form as a team with a bowling unit doing an outstanding job. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are scrambling to find the right combination and lost four on the trot. Titans will be favourites heading into this game.

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