Why Is Digvesh Rathi Not in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI Tonight for PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026?

After back-to-back defeats, the Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on an unbeaten Punjab Kings in the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 clash. However, the visitors’ star spinner Digvesh Rathi has not made it to their starting XI for the match taking place in New Chandigarh.

PBKS vs LSG Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, and Mohsin Khan.

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Why Digvesh Rathi Is Not Playing in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

After winning the PBKS vs LSG toss and opting to field first, the Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant revealed that they are playing another spinner, Manimaran Siddharth, instead of Rathi.

More to follow…

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