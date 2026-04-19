Varun Chakravarthy Three-for, Rinku Singh Finish Hands Knight Riders Maiden Win; Key Takeaways from KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Game

Kolkata Knight Riders came out on top against Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring KKR vs RR clash in the IPL 2026, hosted at Eden Gardens. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side won by four wickets, finally registering their maiden win of the tournament.

What we all waited for 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/74zcslW4df — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2026

Rajasthan Royals managed 156 on the board in their 20 overs on a slow and gripping pitch. The Knight Riders chased it down with two balls to spare. KKR jumped above Mumbai Indians to ninth spot while Rajasthan suffered their second defeat of the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues His Stellar IPL 2026 Campaign in KKR vs RR Clash

The teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has lit up the tournament like no other, striking at a rate that makes the bowlers look like school kids. He carried that form into this KKR vs RR clash. On a hot afternoon in Kolkata on a sluggish pitch, he understandably wasn’t as brutal as he has been but did provide a solid start.

Sooryavanshi smashed 46 off 28 deliveries, laced with six fours and two maximums. He added an 81-run stand for the opening wicket along with Yashasvi Jaiswal in 8.4 overs. Jaiswal scored 39 off 29 balls before falling in the 12th over.

KKR Spin Duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine Strike In Unison

Rajasthan Royals were on course to get a big score after another strong opening stand but Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had other plans. Varun, who has had a poor start to the season, had Sooryavanshi caught on the boundary ropes before bamboozling Dhruv Jurel for a stumped dismissal.

Narine carried his rhythm as well, removing Jaiswal. Perhaps the highlight of their performance was Varun knocking over Riyan Parag, followed by a rare animated celebration by him. Varun finished with 3 for 14 in his four overs while Narine snared 2 for 26. Kartik Tyagi also bagged three wickets as KKR pulled things, conceding 75 runs in the last 68 balls.

ALSO READ:

Rinku Singh And Anukul Roy Heroics Rescue KKR

The KKR vs RR clash seemed to be over in the powerplay of the second innings as the hosts lost three key wickets. Jofra Archer knocked over Tim Seifert on the very first ball while Ajinkya Rahane also fell for a duck in the next over. Cameron Green looked in terrific touch, hitting 27 off 12 before getting stumped by a spectacular display by Dhruv Jurel.

Rinku Singh walked in to bat at the end of seventh over with immense pressure from recent failures. Anukul Roy also had questions over his spot. But the pair came together to produce a magnificent partnership. Rinku smashed an unbeaten 53 off 34 deliveries while Anukul played a crucial cameo of 29 not out off 16 balls. The duo added an unbroken 76-run stand in 6.1 overs to get the team over the finishing line.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.