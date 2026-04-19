Jofra Archer Takes First-Ball Wicket for Third Time, Signals ‘3’ With Hand After Dismissing Tim Seifert in KKR vs RR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer once again showcased his skills with the new ball by dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) explosive opener Tim Seifert for a golden duck during the KKR vs RR match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) today (April 19). Incidentally, this was the third consecutive time this season that the England quick had drawn blood on his very first ball.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Phil Salt and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma were the other victims of Jofra Archer. Notably, Jofra has taken 75% of his wickets so far in the first six overs, with six out his eight scalps coming with the new ball.

Talking about the Seifert dismissal, Archer bowled a full and straight delivery with just a hint of shape in and the ball clipped the back pad before hitting the stumps. Seifert was late in bringing down his bat as his off-stump was left shattered.

Watch the video of the wicket below.

Takes the ball 🔥

Runs in hard 🏃‍♂️

Strikes on the very first delivery 🎯



3️⃣ times in a row now. Jofra Archer is just unbelievable! 🙌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/776nTdPbPj#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #KKRvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/5bxkK7gU7O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2026

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Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger dent KKR early

Speaking about the KKR vs RR match, Kolkata found themselves in early trouble in a relatively easy chase of 156 after losing both their openers for ducks in the first two overs. After Seifert departed in the opening over, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane followed suit after Nandre Burger got the better of him in the very next over.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard reads 20/2 in 2.2 overs with Cameron Green and Ajinkya Rahane currently batting in the middle. The three-time winners will need to build a partnership to make amends for the early setback and take control of the chase.

Earlier, KKR bowlers put up a solid display to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a 155/9 in 20 overs. Spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy hunted in pair, sharing five wickets between them. Both bowlers were extremely tidy as well with Varun finishing with figures of 3/14 from four overs while Narine had 2/26 from his quota.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side is the only team in IPL 2026 without a single win yet and will strongly hope that they break the jinx by not derailing the chase further against the Royals.

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