Dhruv Jurel Produces Stunning No-Look Stumping To Dismiss Cameron Green in KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH].

Dhruv Jurel produced one of the finest fielding moments of IPL 2026.

Dhruv Jurel showed terrific athleticism to effect a near-impossible stumping in the IPL 2026 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The record will show the wicket in Ravi Bishnoi’s tally, even though Jurel deserves more credit for removing Cameron Green with one of the finest pieces of fielding in the tournament’s history.

After seeing Green stepping down the track, Bishnoi smartly bowled the ball down the leg side to keep it away from the hitting arc and raise a stumping chance. However, Dhruv Jurel had a blind spot for a moment, as the ball was travelling away from him behind the stumps, but he somehow collected it with agile footwork.

However, he went completely off-balance while grabbing it, but the wicketkeeper still managed to release the ball just in time without even knowing exactly where the stumps were. With some luck on Dhruv Jurel’s side, the ball crashed the stumps, and Green, off-balance after a drastic change in line, was well short of his crease.

It was a display of terrific footwork, superior technique, and immense presence of mind from the RR player, as the team earned a wicket at a crucial point. Bishnoi did well to draft the ball down leg, but Jurel deserves all the credit for doing the toughest part, and this was surely one of the best stumpings ever effected in IPL.

Dhruv Jurel’s superior fielding effort ends Cameron Green’s dangerous knock

Dhruv Jurel produced a stunning effort just when Rajasthan Royals needed it the most. Cameron Green was looking in ominous touch and had started the innings on a positive note in a relatively small run chase.

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He was batting well at 27 off 13 balls, including four boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 207.69 while coming at No.4. Before getting out, Cameron Green had also hit a ferocious boundary off Bishnoi in the same over and looked set for another big knock, having hit a fine fifty in the previous game as well.

However, Jurel gave RR the magic moment just in time and sent Green back before the match went away from the team’s grasp. This wicket triggered a collapse for KKR, who went on to lose four wickets for 48 runs after some rebuilding following early dismissals.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhruv Jurel has stamped his authority with the gloves multiple times, including for India in the longest format, and this stumping again established his credentials. He couldn’t contribute much with the willow early on, but ensured making an impact just at the right time.

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